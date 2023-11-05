6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

1. Commanders open scoring

The two teams traded punts to open the game, with New England going for it on a fourth-and-three that fell incomplete giving the ball back to Washington. It appeared that Mac Jones had Tyquan Thornton on a crossing route on the play but was unable to get the ball to him. The Pats converted two third downs on the drive but were unable to pick up the final three yards after Thornton had been tackled short of the line to gain on third down.

New England inserted Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown while Michael Onwenu again got the start at right tackle. Demario Douglas was active early, as was Rhamondre Stevenson who had an important 13-yard gain on third-and-11 that kept the inital drive alive.

Washington would make the most of their fourth-down stop, stringing together a nine-play, 42-yard drive that New England stopped at their 19-yard line, forcing the Commanders to settle for a three-point lead to start the game. Sam Howell had some success with the short passing game, while Brian Robinson picked up one third-and-one conversion along the way.

New England started Shaun Wade at cornerback in a departure from recent personnel decisions, J.C. Jackson entered the game on Washington's third possession, but it was Jonathan Jones who exited as Jones continues to manage a knee injury. Jack Jones looked to also be relegated to a reserve role but entered the game in the second quarter.

After another three-and-out by the Patriots offense, the Commanders put together a more impressive scoring drive, punctuated by a 26-yard reception by Byron Pringle on a third-and-seven. The Patriots blitzed Howell on the play, but the quarterback was able to just get the ball out as he fell backward, completing the pass to Pringle who was left wide open in the middle of the field. The Patriots pass defense looked to be on differing pages as multiple defenders occupied one side of the field.

Washington took some deep shots on the drive as New England was lucky to avoid allowing an explosive scoring play. Jabrill Peppers came up with a last-second pass breakup on a would-be deep shot score.