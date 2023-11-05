Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Jones' 14-yard TD pass to Henry gets Pats on board vs. Commanders

Tavai performs a perfect 'Peanut Punch' to spark an early NE takeaway

Mac Jones zips 13-yard pass to Stevenson

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.

Nov 05, 2023 at 05:49 PM
Photo by Jim Mahoney

Question: Can you walk us through that play when KJ Henry is called for roughing the passer? What did you see? Was the call appropriate from what you saw?

Hill: "I was the calling official and the call was roughing the passer due to full body weight. The ruling on the field was that the defender came down with forceable contact, chest-to-chest. He didn't perform one of those acts to remove most of that body weight – a gator roll or a clear to the side when he was coming in. He came down directly with that force on the player, so the category was full body weight."

Question: In those situations where the defender is coming from that weak side and the quarterback has sort of his back turned to him, what is the defender supposed to do to avoid putting his full body weight on him?

Hill: "There are two common techniques. One we call the 'gator roll' where if he takes that player and rolls to the side so they both land on their side, that 90-degree rotation as he comes around. Or he comes down and breaks the fall first with hands and knees almost like in a crab-like fashion on top of the quarterback."

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

Washington Commanders Postgame Quotes 11/5

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Watch the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots.

Mac Jones 11/5: "The results aren't there right now"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/5: "We just weren't efficient enough in a lot of areas"

Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson's best plays from 129-yard game | NFL Week 9

Watch the best plays from New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's 129-yard game vs. the Washington Commanders from Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Deatrich Wise 11/5: "Our goal is to not beat ourselves"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
