Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

On Stevenson's career-long 64-yard touchdown run that gave the Patriots a 14-10 lead at the half, it's a perfect storm against the defensive play call. Along with an RPO designed with downfield routes, Washington also has a blitz on that the Pats O-Line picks up. The downfield routes serve as blocks here, as Gesicki's man, the slot defender, would've likely filled as essentially the strong-side linebacker, but he needs to cover the Pats tight end's route. Then, Jones reads the weakside safety coming downhill as a "give" read to the back.

The well-blocked linebacker blitz, Gesicki's route pulling the nickel corner away from the action, and Jones giving the ball as the safeties rotate cause a chain reaction, while WR Jalen Reagor deserves credit for his downfield block that really sprung Stevenson to the house.

We've been clamoring for more run-pass options, something Jones did at a high level in college, because of the conflict it creates in the defense, and this play demonstrates that. Now, it would just be nice to see this offense execute these plays with more consistency moving forward.

It's also great that Stevenson, who generated +53 rushing yards over expected, is starting to round into 2022 form over the last two weeks.

2. Chicken or the Egg Debate Continues with Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Patriots are down starting outside receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), while their best wideout, Kendrick Bourne, is out for the season following an ACL tear in Miami last week.

For a team that doesn't have high-end receiver talent, testing their depth at the position made it an uphill battle for this passing offense. On Sunday, Jones only generated -0.08 expected points added on 44 pass attempts (30th percentile) against a Washington team that entered the week 30th in EPA per drop-back (+0.20). Oh, the Commanders also traded their two best pass-rushers at the deadline on Tuesday.

Although it was unfair to expect Jones to light up a shaky Commanders pass defense down two receivers and his starting left tackle, the results were still not good. There was a near-interception that caused Reagor to play defense on rookie Emmanuel Forbes (and he got away with OPI), another back-foot special where he under-threw RB Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route that would've been a big play, and an inaccurate pass to Tyquan Thornton on fourth down. In all, Jones's completion percentage over expectation was in the red at -7.1%.

On the other hand, the most troubling stat for the Patriots receivers in this game was that 29.5% of Jones's throws were into tight windows, a single-game career high (sans Buffalo wind game), compared to 8.9% for Howell. Now, tight-window rates can also speak to timing, as they generate a number depending on when the quarterback releases the ball. If the quarterback is late to a throw, the receiver might've created separation, but by the time the ball was released, he was covered. Still, that's a high rate of challenging throws (29.5%), which is partially why Mac was 3-of-15 on throws over ten air yards and hasn't completed a pass over 20-plus yards since Week 5 (0-4 on Sunday).

New England's quarterback has arm talent issues. That much is clear, and those are made worse when his footwork/mechanics are sloppy in the pocket (see: Stevenson wheel route). However, his supporting cast also isn't creating enough opportunities for him to make plays downfield, a combination that sums up why the Patriots offense is struggling.

With a quarterback that has warts as a deep passer, it's not a good formula when these games keep coming down to a few throws. The margins are way too thin for this offensive personnel.

3. Besides rookie Demario Douglas, Patriots Wide Receivers Are a Major Concern, and Why Was Kayshon Boutte Inactive?

The Patriots have one receiver who injects life into this offense, and that's sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas. Douglas's burst, jitterbug cuts through the break point, and after the catch, is a breath of fresh air. But it says a lot when your most dangerous receiver is a day-three rookie. Without Bourne and Parker, Douglas led all Pats receivers by running 36 routes, followed by Jalen Reagor (30), JuJu Smith-Schuster (18), and Tyquan Thornton (10).

Following two high-leverage incompletions on fourth down (more on Mac) and third down (awful route), Thornton was relegated to the bench. The other question that Belichick was pressed on post-game was why rookie Kayshon Boutte was inactive after the Pats head coach praised his week in practice. Belichick gave a classic non-answer answer on Boutte.

"We activated the players that we felt were the best players to put in the game," Belichick said to the first Boutte question, followed up by, "I thought he had a good week of practice. That's why I said that [earlier in the week]...we activated the other four receivers and Mike [Gesicki]. I mean, really, Mike is our fifth receiver."

Okay, so it was a good practice week by Boutte, but still good enough to be active for the game? I guess that's the explanation. Is the LSU product the savior? Nope. Is it possible that the coaches see in practice that Boutte just isn't good? Obviously. But, as the tight-window stat demonstrates, the four active wideouts struggled. It's not like Boutte is riding the inactive wave because prime Randy Moss and Wes Welker are ahead of him on the depth chart. If the other guys aren't performing, why not give Boutte a shot?

The Patriots can't figure out wide receivers: the 50th overall pick benched, the $33 million man having passes go through their hands to lose the game, and they refuse to play Boutte. It's frustrating.

4. Patriots Pass Coverage Falters Against Aggressive Commanders Passing Attack

The concern coming into the week in this matchup is that the Commanders were sneaky good in the passing game offensively. Howell has his warts, and he holds on to the ball forever, but Washington's receivers can play, and the second-year QB can sling it.