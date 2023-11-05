Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

TEAM NOTES
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run.
- Stevenson has third touchdown of 30 yards or more for his career.
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley has first career two-sack game.
- Bentley led the team with 13 total tackles.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
STEVENSON HAS CAREER-LONG RUN
RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-long 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His previous long was a 49-yard run vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022 and his previous longest touchdown run was a 34-yard touchdown run at Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022. It is the longest touchdown run for a Patriots player since RB Damien Harris had a 64-yard touchdown run at Buffalo on Dec. 6, 2022. It is tied with Harris for the longest touchdown run by a Patriot player in the regular seasons since a 70-yard run by Curtis Martin on Sept. 21, 1997 vs. Chicago. LeGarrette Blount had a 73-yard touchdown run vs. Indianapolis on Jan. 11, 2014 in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game.
STEVENSON NOW HAS THREE TOUCHDOWN RUNS OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS
Stevenson now has three touchdown runs of at least 30 yards. In addition to the 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he had a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022 and a 34-yard touchdown run at Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022.
STEVENSON HAS CAREER HIGH WITH A 9.7-YARD AVERAGE
Stevenson finished the game with 9 carries for 87 yards for a 9.7-yard average, the highest average of his career and the third time he has at least a 9.0-yard average.
BENTLEY HAS FIRST CAREER TWO-SACK GAME
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his first career two-sack game with two fourth quarter sacks. He had a 1-yard sack and a 3-yard sack. His second sack was on a 3rd-and-6 situation to stop a Washington drive.
BENTLEY RECORDS TEAM-LEADING 13 TOTAL TACKLES
Bentley had his 12th career game with 10 or more tackles after finishing with a team-leading 13 total tackles. It is his second game in 2023 with at least 10 tackles. He had 11 total tackles vs. New Orleans on Oct. 8.
SCHOOLER HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
DB Brenden Schooler had his third straight game with at least two special teams tackles and his fifth game overall with at least two special teams tackles after registering three total special teams tackles. Schooler is the first Patriots player since 2014 with three straight games with at least two special teams tackles. Special teams captain Matthew Slater had three straight games with three special teams tackles that season – Sept. 21 vs. Oakland, Sept. 29 at Kansas City and Oct. 5 vs. Cincinnati.
SCHOOLER REACHES DOUBLE DIGIT SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
Schooler added three special teams tackles to push his 2023 season totals to 11. It is the second straight year he has reached double-digit special teams tackles. As a rookie in 2022, he had a team-leading 14 special teams tackles, including 11 solo special teams tackles. He is the first NFL player to begin his career with two straight 10-plus special teams tackle seasons since LB Grant Stuard with 11 special teams tackles in 2021 when he played with Tampa Bay and 11 special teams tackles in 2022 when he played for Indianapolis.
TAVAI HAS FIRST FORCED FUMBLE AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS
LB Jahlani Tavia recorded his first forced fumble as a member of the Patriots when he forced a fumble after a short gain by RB Brian Robinson Jr. that was recovered by DL Davon Godchaux at the Washington 25-yard line. The turnover helped setup the Patriots first touchdown on a 14-yard pass from QB Mac Jones to TE Hunter Henry three plays later. He had one forced fumble in 2019 and two in 2020 when he played with Detroit.
DUGGER PICKS OFF WASHINGTON IN END ZONE
S Kyle Dugger picked off Washington QB Sam Howell in the end zone on a pass from the 5-yard line with 23 seconds to play to prevent a score and allow the Patriots a 14-10 halftime advantage. It was his second straight week with a pick. He recorded his first interception of the 2023 season at Miami on Oct. 29.
BARINGER HAS FOURTH 60-YARD PUNT
P Bryce Baringer had a 60-yard punt in the fourth quarter, his fourth punt of 60 yards or more this season. He had a 65-yard punt in the season opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10, a 64-yard punt vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22 and a 63-yard punt at Miami on Oct. 29.
LINEUP NOTES
- LB Josh Uche returned to action after missing two games due to injury.
- OL Conor McDermott was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week and made his 2023 season debut with a start at left tackle in place of an injured T Trent Brown. It was his third career starting assignment at left tackle. He started two times at left tackle in 2021 when he played for the New York Jets, at Miami (10/19/21) and at Buffalo on (1/9/22). McDermott made six starts in 2022 for New England, all at right tackle.
- DB Shaun Wade made his second career NFL start and his first at cornerback. He started as an extra defensive back in the nickel defense at Dallas on Oct. 1.
- WR Jalen Reagor made his first start as a member of New England when the Patriots opened in a three-wide receiver set.