Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

STEVENSON HAS CAREER-LONG RUN

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-long 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His previous long was a 49-yard run vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022 and his previous longest touchdown run was a 34-yard touchdown run at Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022. It is the longest touchdown run for a Patriots player since RB Damien Harris had a 64-yard touchdown run at Buffalo on Dec. 6, 2022. It is tied with Harris for the longest touchdown run by a Patriot player in the regular seasons since a 70-yard run by Curtis Martin on Sept. 21, 1997 vs. Chicago. LeGarrette Blount had a 73-yard touchdown run vs. Indianapolis on Jan. 11, 2014 in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

STEVENSON NOW HAS THREE TOUCHDOWN RUNS OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS

Stevenson now has three touchdown runs of at least 30 yards. In addition to the 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he had a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022 and a 34-yard touchdown run at Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022.

STEVENSON HAS CAREER HIGH WITH A 9.7-YARD AVERAGE

Stevenson finished the game with 9 carries for 87 yards for a 9.7-yard average, the highest average of his career and the third time he has at least a 9.0-yard average.

BENTLEY HAS FIRST CAREER TWO-SACK GAME

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his first career two-sack game with two fourth quarter sacks. He had a 1-yard sack and a 3-yard sack. His second sack was on a 3rd-and-6 situation to stop a Washington drive.

BENTLEY RECORDS TEAM-LEADING 13 TOTAL TACKLES

Bentley had his 12th career game with 10 or more tackles after finishing with a team-leading 13 total tackles. It is his second game in 2023 with at least 10 tackles. He had 11 total tackles vs. New Orleans on Oct. 8.

SCHOOLER HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

DB Brenden Schooler had his third straight game with at least two special teams tackles and his fifth game overall with at least two special teams tackles after registering three total special teams tackles. Schooler is the first Patriots player since 2014 with three straight games with at least two special teams tackles. Special teams captain Matthew Slater had three straight games with three special teams tackles that season – Sept. 21 vs. Oakland, Sept. 29 at Kansas City and Oct. 5 vs. Cincinnati.

SCHOOLER REACHES DOUBLE DIGIT SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES