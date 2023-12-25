6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

4. Second Half Spark

After two games of solid play in the first half and wilting second halves, the Patriots got the kind of second-half start they've been looking for by first forcing a punt, then putting together an impressive touchdown drive. The stop was sparked by a sack by Christian Barmore that backed up Denver 10 yards. Barmore has had an outstanding season and continues to surge in December.

On the ensuing drive, Zappe stepped up in the pocket on the very first play and hit Pop Douglas for a 41-yarder and then targeted the rookie for a 13-yard crosser, as Douglas accounted for 54 yards all by himself. Zeke Elliot finished the drive off two plays later by catching a swing pass, jumping over a defender and taking the rock to the house for a Patriots touchdown.

Unfortunately, Ryland's struggles continued as he missed the extra point, his first extra point miss of the season. That made it 9-7 in the third quarter.

New England's strong play would continue, as they forced another two punts from Denver and produced another scoring drive, again aided by a big play, this one a 30-yarder to DeVante Parker. The five-play, 52-yard drive ended with a touchdown strike to Mike Gesicki in the back of the end zone to make it 16-7 with a successful Ryland extra point.