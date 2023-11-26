Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 26 - 05:52 PM | Mon Nov 27 - 07:30 AM

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Here's our instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Giants.

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:20 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WK12-2023-KeysFromTheGame-EMPOWERPDC

Mac Jones threw two first-half interceptions and was lifted for Bailey Zappe against the Giants and Zappe nearly did enough to send the game to overtime, but a missed field goal in the final seconds by Chad Ryland did New England in, as the Patriots fell 10-7 for their fourth-straight loss.

The Pats defense did a solid job shutting down the Tommy DeVito-led Giants offense, holding them to just 221 yards of offense, while all 10 of New York's points all came directly off of two New England turnovers. Once again this season it was the giveaways that did the most damage and both quarterbacks played a part.

It was another frustrating low-scoring affair as the Patriots fell to 2-9 on the season.Here are the key takeaways from the game.

1. Peppers popping early

Jabrill Peppers has been a bright spot for the Patriots this season and he was actively involved early in this game, jumping on a fumble on the Giants first possession, then coming up with a big sack on their second possession as he screamed in off the corner on a blitz. Peppers' play was the only notable performance in the first quarter, as the two teams traded punts back and forth, neither able to sustain a drive. 

Still under contract after signing a two-year extension this offseason, Peppers' emerging presence has continually provided a spark for the defense. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to take advantage of his two big plays that he contributed early on.

Despite forcing three first-quarter punts, the Patriots defense continued their big-play-allowing ways, giving up completions of 29 and 22 yards to Jalin Hyatt, while the New England offense struggled on third down with two incompletions that led to punts. On the second drive, Tyquan Thornton could not corral Mac Jones' pass on a quick inside slant, leading to a drop and a punt. Thornton has struggled to develop chemistry with the quarterback this season, as Jones has targeted him seven times but completed just three passes for 15 yards in three previous games in 2023.

Related Links

2. Mac throws two first-half picks

Jones retained his starting job entering the game, but the offense remained stuck in neutral coming out of the bye and then matters got worse when he threw his 11th interception of the season to cap off the first quarter.

He'd follow that up two drives later with another interception as the mistakes piled up for the third-year quarterback. Both were poorly advised throws, and the second came on the heels of New England's most productive drive of the afternoon. They had racked up 12 plays for 69 yards, including big third-down conversions to Pop Douglas and DeVante Parker that kept the chains moving. Jones and the offense seemed to be finding a stride until disaster struck for the second time.

The Giants would respond off the second turnover with the first score of the game, converting a 3rd-and-10 from the 12-yard line for a touchdown after Jonathan Jones could not make the tackle on Isaiah Hodgins. It was just the Giants second third-down conversion of the first half, as the teams traded nine total punts that led to a 7-0 New York lead at the half. That capped eight touchdown-less quarters for the Patriots, going back to the second quarter against the Commanders for the last time they got into the end zone with Rhamondre Stevenson's 64-yard run.

3. Zappe sparks a score

After a two-pick, one-fumble performance from Mac Jones in the first half, the Patriots made the change to backup Bailey Zappe to start the third quarter and it helped provide a scoring spark. First, the Giants put the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds, immediately giving Zappe's offense a boost.

But it wasn't all easy, as Zappe converted a third-down pass to Demario Douglas, while Rhamondre Stevenson took a direct snap for a fourth-down conversion. Even Tyquan Thornton got in on the action, taking a screen pass 15 yards to help set up Stevenson for an eight-yard touchdown run. It was a screen-pass-heavy approach for the Patriots, but, in conjunction with some effective running, helped New England pick up their first touchdown in eight quarters.

It tied the game at 7-7 midway through the third quarter as the Patriots offense finally found some signs of life. The tie game would continue into the fourth quarter as the teams reverted back to trading punts after the Patriots score.

4. Zappe gets in on the pick party

With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Zappe threw an interception of his own, setting the Giants up deep in Patriots territory as the mistakes continued to haunt the Patriots no matter who was in at quarterback. Zappe had been held to mostly screen passes on his first two drives and on the third, he looked downfield to Juju Smith-Schuster, only to find Juju's route undercut by Xavier McKinney who made the game-changing interception. 

The Patriots defense held the Giants to just a field goal off the turnover, aided in part by a holding penalty that set New York back by 10 yards. The Giants took a 10-7 lead with just over eight minutes to play as turnovers continued to play an outsized part in the contest, as two of the Patriots three interceptions led directly to points.

5. One last chance

The Patriots defense pitched a stop late in the fourth quarter, setting up the offense with one final chance to tie the game with a field goal. Myles Bryant, filling in for the injured Demario Douglas, got a good punt return all the way back to midfield.

But moving the ball continued to be a challenge for the Pats, with Zappe's third-down pass nearly intercepted and setting up a final fourth-and-4 with the game hanging in the balance. Zappe hit Smith-Schuster for five yards, picking up a first down and extending New England's chance to even the game.

It looked like the game was headed to overtime until Ryland's missed 35-yard field goal put an abrupt end to the game.

6. Patriots are now 2-9

With the loss the Patriots see their losing streak extended through the bye week to four games, but also find their chances of a top-two pick improve to 38 percent according to ESPN's Seth Walder. At 2-9, that's the kind of silver lining we're now looking for, as the team is now assured of their third losing record in four seasons, with a collection of contests against playoff contenders, including the Chiefs and Bills, still left on the 2023 docket.

The theme of a stagnant and turnover-prone offense and a defense that can't do it all themselves continued, and despite two weeks to consider changes, few tangible changes were made, including Mac Jones getting the start and responding with a two-pick performance. That forced the team into a change at quarterback at halftime but the same problems continued, as Zappe threw a pick of his own that led to three Giants points which would ultimately be the difference in the game.

Next up, the Patriots return home to face the Los Angeles Chargers who will take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

Here's rapid reaction to the Patriots loss to the Colts in Germany.
news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Here's instant analysis of the Patriots 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.
news

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Here's instant analysis of the Patriots disappointing loss in Miami to the Dolphins.
news

8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Instant analysis following the Patriots thrilling Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.
news

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Here's a rapid reaction to the Patriots loss to the Raiders.
news

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped them to 1-4 on the 2023 season.
news

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Here's the instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Cowboys.
news

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Jets.
news

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Here are the instant key takeaways from the Patriots 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
news

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Here are the immediate key takeaways from the Patriots
news

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots preseason-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

New York Giants Postgame Quotes 11/26

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/26: "We've got to continue to take the ball away"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/26: "Wasn't good enough"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 11/26: "It's a missed opportunity"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Watch the New England Patriots vs. the New York Giants highlights from Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising