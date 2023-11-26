New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

QUARTERBACK BAILEY ZAPPE

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Q: Start us off, what kind of went into that decision in the second half for you to come in?

A: As far as I know, we walked in the locker room and (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien) OB just looked at me and said, 'Hey, you're starting off second half' and I said, 'Yes, sir' and that was really about it.

Q: How did you feel the first drive went and then what maybe resulted in not being able to carry what you did in the first drive forward as an offense after that?

A: I think that just comes down to me doing my job. Incompletions, turnovers, that's just – it comes down to the quarterback and I take that. That's on me in the second half. We started out hot, like you said, started out the first drive, marched right down and scored. I have to be able to keep the team going, keep the energy up, keep it going throughout the second half, but I wasn't able to do that. That's on me.

Q: Before the game it was reported that you and (quarterback) Mac (Jones) split reps 50/50 during the week at practice. Do you feel it was a true 50/50 split for you?

A: I don't keep track of how many reps I get. However many I get, I try to take advantage of it so I can't tell you exactly if it was 50/50 or not but I think that's (Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick's answer to that question.

Q: What was your understanding of your role heading into the game?

A: Try to help the team win.

Q: When did you learn that Mac would be starting at quarterback?

A: I think that's a private conversation that we have during the week. I think that's a question for Coach Belichick, he made the decision, but I'll keep that between us and the coaches.

Q: If you do have a shot to start next week, there's obviously no bye week, right? There's not two weeks to lead up with more reps to have. With the shorter week, if you were to start, would you prefer to know sooner rather than later?

A: That's Coach Belichick's decision. If I start, I'm going to do everything I can like I have the past times I've started and try to go out there and win.

Q: Take us through that last drive. You guys moved the ball a little bit then you had some hiccups. Did you feel like you guys were going to be going for a touchdown there and were you disappointed that you had to settle for a field goal attempt?

A: I mean, the main part about that is to come out with the field goal. I mean, that's your main goal, it's 10-7, worst case scenario is kick a field goal. If you can score, great. Our main objective was to go down there and score points and not be able to give them the ball back, and we we're able to do that. We should've never been in that position, first off. That turnover that I had, the pick, that lead to their field goal – I mean, that's on me, so we should've never been in that position. So, I take that on me.

Q: What was the first half like for you? We could see you on the sidelines with your helmet on kind of getting ready, getting ready, getting ready. How anxious were you to get in there? What was going through your mind at halftime that you came out knowing that you were going to get involved?

A: Like you said, staying ready. Staying locked into the game, seeing what the defense is doing to us in the first half and kind of taking mental reps and stuff.

Q: Did Mac say anything to you before you went in in the second half?

A: Yeah, he just said, 'Go out there and win.'

Q: On the interception, did it come out of your hand a tad late or was it a great play by the safety? What happened there?

A: That's just bad by me. He made a great play. I'm sure when I go back and look at it, he did a great job, he snipered across. For me, I have to see that, so that's totally on me. I can check it down to (wide receiver) Tyquan (Thorton), he was wide open in the flats so when it comes down to it, it's on the quarterback and that's on me.

Q: Did it feel like it was difficult for you to prepare this week not knowing what your role was going to be until so late in the process?

A: No. I mean, I've prepared the same way that I have the last however many weeks we've had.

Q: Are you pleased with how you preformed overall?

A: No.

Q: What did you like? What didn't you like?

A: I didn't like the interception.

Q: Does this feel like a missed opportunity?

A: 100 percent. When you don't win, it's a missed opportunity.

Q: For you, going forward as somebody's who's competing to play more, does it feel like a missed opportunity?

A: I'm sure there were some good things but there's bad things. There was a turnover that led to a field goal that led to us losing so yeah, it's a missed opportunity. We didn't win.

Q: How much would you like now to breathe and have a full week to prepare as that starter? How much are you looking forward to that opportunity where you like know what's going to happen and get out there and try to lead this team to a win?