6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

2. Give it away, give it away, give it away, give it away...

Recurring themes continued into the Patriots first offensive possession of the game, as Zappe's first intended pass was deflected and intercepted by Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who made an athletic play for a big man. Last week, Zappe was sacked and fumbled on the first offensive play of the game but the defense responded with a four-down red-zone stop that held Denver off the scoreboard. This week, the defense again responded to the giveaway, coming up with a three-and-out that held the Bills to just three points.

That was just the start of New England's major turnover issues in the game.

Zappe and the offense went three-and-out on their second possession, but on the third, the quarterback made an ill-advised throw on a slant to DeVante Parker that was picked off for New England's second interception in their first three possessions. While the first pick was tipped, this one was simply a throw right into Parker's slant route that Rasul Douglas perfectly anticipated. It's a popular route for Parker when he's not running contested fades down the sideline and a play that smart teams have been prepared for.

Four plays later Buffalo punched it in and took a 10-7 lead.

Things got even worse on New England's next offensive play, as Pharaoh Brown got in on the giveaway party, fumbling the ball and handing the Bills the ball for the third time in New England's first four possessions. This time the Patriots defense held strong in the red zone again, holding the Bills to a short field goal that made it 13-7.

Somehow the Patriots turnover problems got even worse in the second quarter when Zappe threw his third interception in five possessions, missing a connection with Jalen Reagor on another excellent play by Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, who made an acrobatic play on the ball. Douglas played a part in three of his team's whopping four takeaways and ran this one back for a touchdown as Buffalo extended their lead to 20-7 early in the second quarter.