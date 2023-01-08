7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Back and forth in the second quarter

The Bills' 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that gave them a 14-7 lead looked familiar in context with recent Buffalo performances, as New England failed to get a stop on three different third downs. It appeared that Josh Allen was finding a stride but on the following drive the defense turned things around and forced another punt with Daniel Ekuale coming through with a needed sack.

The Patriots offense responded with their second long sustained drive of the half, a second nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive of their own to tie the game back up. Mac Jones found a rhythm, connecting on all six of his pass attempts, including a 20-yarder to Kendrick Bourne and the touchdown toss to DeVante Parker, as New England went two-for-two in the red zone in the first half.

After spotting Buffalo two different leads, the Patriots continued to hang strong, while also dealing with an ankle injury that knocked Matthew Judon out of the game briefly in the second quarter. The Pats pass rush was the story, when they were able to get to Allen and finish him off, the defense got off the field. When they were a split second late, the Bills QB was making them pay.

The Bills appeared poised to retake the lead before halftime, but a bad pass by Allen on 3rd-and-10 went right to Devin McCourty for an interception to preserve a 14-14 tie at the break.