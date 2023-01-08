Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Jan 08, 2023
Photo by David Silverman

TEAM NOTES

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson reaches 1,000 yards rushing.
  • DB Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery.
  • WR DeVante Parker has two touchdown receptions.

PATRIOTS HAVE MOST SACKS IN A SEASON UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots had two sacks against Buffalo to finish the season with 54 sacks, the most by a Bill Belichick led team and the fifth-most in team history.

2023 OPPONENTS DETERMINED

The Patriots 2023 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC East teams. As the third-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the third-place team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC North (Pittsburgh) and NFC South (New Orleans).

Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia, Washington, Indianapolis and New Orleans.

Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, New York Giants, Pittsburgh

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON REACHES 1,000 YARDS FOR FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER

RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career after finishing the season with 1,040 yards. He entered the game with 986 rushing yards and needed 14 yards short of 1,000 yards. He reached the milestone on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. It is the first 1,000-yard season for New England since 2016 when LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and the 17th time in team history that a player has reached 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

STEVENSON HAS FOURTH-MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SEASON BY A PATRIOTS RUNNING BACK

Stevenson finished the season with a team-leading 69 receptions, the fourth-most by a running back in team history. It is the 9th time in team history that a running back has led the team in receptions in a season.

JONES FINISHES WITH SECOND-BEST COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST TWO SEASONS

QB Mac Jones has a 66.5 completion percentage through his first two seasons, the second-highest in a quarterback's first two NFL seasons behind the 68.2 completion percentage Joe Burrow recorded in 2020 and 2021.

DEVANTE PARKER TIES A CAREER-HIGH WITH TWO TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

WR DeVante Parker scored two touchdowns to tie a career-high. He had a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It is the third time in his career that he has scored two touchdowns in a game. As a Miami Dolphin, he had two touchdowns at the New York Giants on Dec. 15, 2019 and two touchdowns vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 1, 2019.

BENTLEY HAS MOST TACKLES BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER SINCE 2010

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley added 7 total tackles and became the 13th New England player to reach at least 120 total tackles in a season and the first Patriots player to do so since Jerod Mayo had 147 total tackles in 2012 after finishing the season with 122 total tackles.

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 60 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS UNDER 40 YARDS

K Nick Folk's 24-yard field goal in the third quarter extended his streak to 60 straight field goals made under 40 yards. His last miss under 40 yards was a 31-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-20).

MCCOURTY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF FIFTH PLACE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY IN GAMES PLAYED

DB Devin McCourty moved out of a tie with Stephen Gostkowski for fifth in team history with his 205th game played as a member of the Patriots.

MCCOURTY RECORDS 35TH CAREER INTERCEPTION

McCourty recorded his 35th career interception, the most interceptions among all active NFL players. The Patriots are 26-6 when McCourty has a pick in a regular season game. McCourty's 35 interceptions are third in team history to the 36 by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn. McCourty's 581 return yards are second in team history.

MCCOURTY HAS TWO TAKEAWAYS WITH A PICK AND A FUMBLE RECOVERY

McCourty had an interception and a fumble recovery in the game to give him 42 career takeaways, tied with Fred Marion for second in team history behind the 44 takeaways from Raymond Clayborn.

LINEUP NOTES

  • WR DeVante Parker returned to action after missing the last three games due to injury.
  • DB Marcus Jones returned to action after missing one game due to injury.
  • LB Calvin Munson was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first game of the 2022 season.

