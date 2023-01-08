Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

For example, the Patriots showed a cover-zero blitz before falling into a cover-three zone after the snap. Bluffing all-out pressure gets the Pats one-on-ones up front, and the pocket collapses. With it being third down, Jones was playing the sticks rather than a go route, and Allen found Stefon Diggs for a 49-yard touchdown. Blouses. What a ridiculous throw.

We can say the Patriots need to keep adding talent to their defense to defend Allen, and there's truth to that. But this superstar quarterback needs to be matched on the scoreboard in these big games. He's not going to be held down for four quarters.

5. New England Must Upgrade Boundary Cornerback in the Offseason to Play Belichick's System

Along with not having any answers for Allen, Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs has his way with the Pats defense every time. Diggs had seven catches for 107 yards and the big score to put the game away, adding his sixth touchdown against Belichick's defense in six regular season games since joining the Bills.

In Belichick's defense, the Patriots want to play man-to-man and post-safety structures that leave corners in single coverage on the outside. They don't want to double-team Diggs the entire game for whatever reason, and didn't on Sunday, with a few situational brackets and that was it. We know what this defense looks like when it's championship caliber personnel-wise with Ty Law, Darrelle Revis, and Stephon Gilmore. Although those guys don't grow on trees, they need to find one this offseason to pair with Marcus Jones and, hopefully, retain Jon Jones as they build toward 2023.

6. Patriots Offseason Search for a Mac's Number One Receiver Continues

The Patriots leading receiver in this game was veteran DeVante Parker (six catches, 79 yards, two touchdowns), and Parker had missed the last three games with a concussion. The jump-ball receiver did some good things this year, but he's not a consistent weapon in the same vein that Diggs is for Allen. Like boundary corners, elite receivers such as Diggs don't grow on trees. But the Patriots need to keep attacking that need until they fill it.

7. Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty Potentially Play Final Games in the NFL

As the veteran leadership duo exited the field potentially for the last time, TV cameras caught them in a very emotional state. Unfortunately, Slater didn't go out the way he wanted with the two kickoff return touchdowns. But McCourty was battling to the end with an interception, a pass breakup in the end zone, and he was at the bottom of the pile on a key fumble recovery. It isn't easy to put into words what these two meant to this organization on and off the field. If this is it, they'll leave behind an enormous leadership void, and McCourty's role as Belichick's center fielder is a significant offseason need assuming he retires. Two all-time great Patriots who will wear red jackets.

8. Pending Veteran Free Agents Speak on Futures With Patriots