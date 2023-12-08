7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

7. Patriots are 3-10

With the win, the Patriots break a five-game losing streak and notch their third victory of the 2023 season, improving their record to 3-10. Powered by some big plays and a surprising emergence of Juju Smith-Schuster, the Patriots were suddenly throwing the ball all over the field. And not only that, but they were producing points on the scoreboard, a feat that has consistently eluded them for most of the 2023 season.

Hunter Henry, playing on his birthday, also turned in a strong performance, breaking a three-game scoring drought. But most notable was the play of the quarterback, as Zappe was ready to throw early and often, quickly helping New England build a double-digit lead. Combined with another strong performance by the defense that helped out by setting up the team's second score with an interception, the Patriots gave a small glimpse of the kind of complementary football play that has won a lot of games for them in recent years when their offense wasn't as dominating as it was in the last decade.

The second half wasn't much to trumpet for the Patriots on offense or special teams, they recorded just three first downs and made two big mistakes that could've cost them had the defense not stepped up once again. Given how 2023 has gone, maybe that's how it was supposed to be.