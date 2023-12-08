Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Pittsburgh, PA – After a last-second victory over the Bills earlier this season, our message to Patriots fans was to enjoy the victory because who knows when the next win will come?

Although then-starting quarterback Mac Jones finally orchestrated a signature win with plenty of season left to build on the momentum, the Patriots did the opposite, losing five consecutive games to tumble out of any playoff conversations. Since that Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, Jones lost his grasp on the starting quarterback job, and the conversation has quickly turned to future debates about the head coach's job status heading into the 2024 offseason.

On Thursday night, our message to Patriots fans is the same as in Week 7: enjoy it for one week because it could be a while until you taste victory again.

With a huge first-half performance on offense, New England snapped a five-game losing streak in a 21-18 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. After scoring a combined 20 points in their last three games, quarterback Bailey Zappe led the Patriots offense to 21 first-half points to build an 11-point lead at halftime, and the Pats defense shut it down from there.

Let's pump the brakes on discussions about how one good start for Zappe means he would've changed the entire Patriots season if Coach Belichick had made the switch sooner. The offense woke up for two quarters, and that's all there is to say about it for now, significantly when they regressed to the mean in the second half. Long-term jobs are not won, and coaches aren't saved by one win; do it consistently, and then we can talk about the Fever.

For those worried about how this win impacts the #TheTank, don't fret, that's the best part! The Pats still hold the number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to still having the strength of schedule tiebreaker over the Cardinals (bye week), so just savor it. The Patriots won a football game on the road against a franchise we all love to beat. So take a brief hiatus from #TheTank and revel in a good win in Pittsburgh.

Here are eight observations as the Patriots improve to 3-10 on the season with a win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football:

1. Powerful Play of the Game Presented by Enel: Bailey Zappe's Dot to Hunter Henry for a 24-Yard Touchdown in the Second Quarter

Let's lead it off with a shout-out to the birthday boy as Patriots tight end Hunter Henry turned 29 years old in style with a two-touchdown performance against the Steelers on Thursday night.