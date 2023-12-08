Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

PEPPERS TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH A 32-YARD INTERCEPTION RETURN

S Jabrill Peppers interacted Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter and returned the pick 32 yards to the Pittsburgh 27-yard line. It ties for his longest career interception return. He had a 32-yard interception that he returned for a touchdown vs. Washington on Sept. 29, 2019 off QB Dwayne Haskins. The turnover helped set up QB Bailey Zappe's 8-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry.

HENRY TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH TWO TOUCHDOWN PASSES

TE Hunter Henry tied career-high with two touchdown passes, an 8-yard and a 24-yard touchdown pass in the in the second quarter. He has had two touchdown passes four times in his career, including two other times with the Patriots – Nov. 14, 2021 vs Cleveland and Dec. 18, 2021 at Indianapolis.

HENRY SCORES TWO TOUCHDOWNS ON HIS BIRTHDATE

Hunter Henry celebrated his 29th birthday with a two-touchdown performance. He is the first Patriots player to score a touchdown on his birthday since RB Dion Lewis on Sept. 27, 2015 vs. Jacksonville when he turned 25.

BARINGER SETS TEAM MARK WITH 13 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT

Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 13 games after a 56-yard punt in the first quarter to set the team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season). Baringer was tied with Zoltan Mesko. Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017. He added a 66-yard punt in the second quarter and now has 8 punts of 60-yards so far in 2023.

WILSON GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON

LB Mack Wilson Sr. registered his first sack of the season when he dropped Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky for a 1-yard loss in the first quarter on a third-down play to help hold the Steelers to a field goal.

TAVAI SETS CAREER-HGH IN TACKLES WITH THIRD CAREER 10-TACKLE GAME