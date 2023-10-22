8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

2. Bills respond, but so do Pats

Down 10-0, the Bills strung together a long drive on their second possession, converting two third downs while having an offensive pass interference called after a would-be touchdown score. The Patriots defense would get the ensuing stop on third-and-17 as they got a valuable red zone stop, holding Buffalo to a field goal. It was a sustained 13-play drive that went 57 yards, but the OPI call was enough to help the New England defense get off the field.

After a Patriots three-and-out, Bryce Baringer delivered one of the best punts of his young career, backing Buffalo up deep in their own territory. The Pats defense would respond themselves, forcing a three-and-out of their own, as New England was able to do something that has often eluded them in recent matchups against the Bills, getting them to punt.