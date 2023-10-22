Game Notes: Bill Belichick becomes third NFL coach with 300 career regular season wins

BELICHICK BECOMES THIRD COACH WITH 300 REGULAR SEASON WINS

Head coach Bill Belichick became the third NFL head coach with 300 career regular season wins with the victory over Buffalo, joining Don Shula and George Halas.

JONES HAS FOURTH GAME WITH A COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ABOVE 80 PERCENT

QB Mac Jones had his fourth career game with a completion percentage of 80 percent in a game after finishing 25-of-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns for a completion percentage of 83.3.

JONES LEADS THE PATRIOTS TO FOURTH QUARTER WIN

Down 25-22 with 1:58 left to play and the Patriots at the Buffalo 25-yard line, Jones led the Patriots on an 8-play, 75-yard drive before culminating the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to TE Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds to play to give New England the win. Jones was 7-of-8 for 70 yards on the drive.

ONWENU MAKES THE START AT RIGHT TACKLE

OL Mike Onwenu started at right tackle. It was his 14th start at right tackle overall (10 starts in 2020 and three in 2021) and his first since he started at right tackle at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

PEPPERS HAS FIRST INTERCEPTION SINCE 2020

S Jabrill Peppers intercepted Buffalo QB Josh Allen on the Bills first play from scrimmage. It was Peppers first interception since Nov. 8, 2020 at Washington when he played for the New York Giants.

DOUGLAS WITH A 25-YARD RETURN

Rookie WR Demario Douglas returned a second quarter punt 25 yards to help New England begin a drive at the Buffalo 46-yard line. That helped lead to a 5-play, 40-yard drive that ended in a 24-yard field goal by K Chad Ryland.

DOUGLAS HAS A 20-YARD RUN – PATRIOTS FIRST RUN OF OVER 20 YARDS IN 2023

Douglas had a 20-yard run in the third quarter. It is the Patriots first run play of over 20 yards in 2023.

BROWN GOES DEEP

TE Pharaoh Brown had two receptions and both went for more than 20 yards. Brown caught a 25-yard pass in the first quarter and a 26-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He has five receptions for 137 yards for the year and is averaging 27.4 yards per reception. The highest average in a season for a Patriots player was Stanley Morgan with a 23.4-yard average in 1981 (44 receptions for 1,029 yards).

BARINGER HAS SECOND 60-YARD PUNT OF THE SEASON

Rookie P Bryce Baringer connected on a 64-yard punt in the second quarter to pin Buffalo at its own 6-yard line. It is his second 60-yard punt of the season. He had a 65-yard punt in the third quarter of the season-opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10. Both of Baringer's punts landed in inside the 20-yard line. He now has 18 punts inside the 20-yard line and is on pace to finish the year with 43 punts inside the 20-yard line. The Patriots record for most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season is 36 by Jake Bailey in 2019.

REAGOR RECORDS FIRST RECEPTION AS A PATRIOT

WR Jalen Reagor was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the third time in 2023 and caught his first pass in a New England uniform on an 11-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter.

ROOKIE KICKER CONNECTS ON THREE FIELD GOALS

Rookie K Chad Ryland connected on all three of his field goals (30, 24 and 49).

SCHOOLER SEES FIRST DEFENSIVE SNAPS