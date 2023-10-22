New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/22

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
BB: A good win for us today. A good team victory. You know, we had a lot of contributions from all three units; offense, defense, special teams. There was a lot of good football. Obviously, Buffalo's a very a good team, quality team, very explosive. So, you know, it came down to the last handful of plays and fortunately this week we were able to make them. Good day today. Still got a lot of work to do, things we can do better. But it's good to have those results.
Q: Bill, after Mac Jones hit Rhamondre Stevenson to get down to the seven, you called your last time-out. So you have first and goal at the seven and Mac hit Demario Douglas at the one-yard line. He did not get out of bounds but had the pass interference call which stopped the clock. In retrospect, the way things went, how did that pass interference call change the complexion at the end of the game?
BB: I mean, it is what it is. Kind of the same thing happened at the other end. There were flags, there were no flags, they pick them up, they throw them late. I don't know. But, yeah, there's a defensive penalty, it stops the clock. That's what it is. When you're on defense in those situations, penalties are never a good thing. We had them, they had them. It helps the offense.
Q: Hi, Bill. What did you see from Mac Jones today, especially on that last two-minute drive?
BB: Well, I mean, got a good offensive drive. We had a good run there by Rhamondre [Stevenson] and, you know, got up a lot of – covered a lot of field. But Mac made a good check on the blitz, got it to the weak side to [DeVante] Parker, and hit Pop [Demario Douglas] down there, a good throw for the touchdown. A lot of good football. Pass protection. I mean, they were rushing, they were blitzing, they picked them up, we threw it, we caught it. It was good execution.
Q: Coach, you got players making plays on both sides of the ball, guys stepping up big time. But Peppers, he seems to come through for you week in and week out. How big is Jabrill?
BB: Yeah, Pep's [Jabrill Peppers] had a good year. Very explosive player, hard tackler. Big play on the interception. That was a nice kind of – we got hit on that play against them last year. And we worked on it in practice. He played it well. Did a nice job to go up and high point the ball. We worked a lot on [Josh] Allen throwing the ball down the field. He had that one in the end zone, it seemed like he threw it about 70 yards. I don't know how far it was, J.C. [Jackson] broke it up down there. Those kind of 50/50 deep balls are tough. He's got a big arm and he's got good receivers. But, yeah, Pep's been good for us. And, you know, he's helped us in the kicking game, as well. And you mentioned offense and defense. But I thought Chad [Ryland]m had a big kick there, a 49-yarder. A punt return gave us good field position there in the first quarter. Covered kicks, obviously, a lot better than we did the last time we played them. And punts. Bryce [Baringer] had a big field position swing there. All the units contributed and it's good to have that.
Q: Bill, first few games here at home this year, you guys started slowly, playing from behind, turnovers, that kind of thing. Today, you had the lead. What was the difference for your team here today?
BB: Yeah, well, I mean, they played well today. There's still room for improvement. But, yeah, we'll see how it goes the next time we play at home.
Q: Bill, what factored into the decision to put Mike Onwenu at right tackle today? And is the plan to keep him there going forward?
BB: Yeah, we'll see. I'll talk to Mike about it. I don't know. Yeah, I don't know. We'll see how it goes.
Q: Bill, what is your reaction to becoming the third head coach with 300 wins behind Don Shula and George Halas?
BB: I mean, it's great. I'm really more focused on, you know, our team and this year. Worry about that later. Thank you.
Q: Bill, I'm wondering how much a drive like the last drive today for your offense can help generate confidence in Mac Jones moving forward, for everybody, players, coaches, staff?
BB: Yeah, I don't know.
Q: How about for you, then, individually? How much more confidence might you have when — ?
BB: I have confidence in all our players. That's why we put them out there. If I didn't have confidence, I wouldn't put them out there.
Q: On the other side, Demario Douglas had a lot more production today. Just what did you see from him after coming back from that concussion?
BB: Yeah, I mean, Pop's [Demario Douglas]'s quick. You know, he got some separation on a few routes, made a couple tough catches. The seam pass was a good catch. He got held on the play action over route on the first drive, I think it was. Short yardage play. Yeah, I mean, the big thing for all of us is just obviously, offensively, ball security. From every person on the team. So quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, tight ends. Everybody who handles the ball, if we can just take care of the ball, that will help us a lot. And so, it's the number one thing for everybody.
Q: Bill, Mac gave a lot of credit to the offensive line today. Just overall as a group, I'm just curious your thoughts about the blocking upfront, the two tight-end sets. The change with the O-line, I'm just curious your thoughts on the overall performance upfront today?
BB: I think it was one of our most consistent offensive performances of the year. You know, we had a couple long drives last week. You know, today, I don't know, we had to punt a couple times. It wasn't very many, which is good. That's always a good thing. What, we had 10 punts against New Orleans or whatever it was. So, yeah, we moved the ball, we scored points, we changed field position. Again, that's not one person. One person can't do it. You have to have 11 guys working together. And Billy [O'Brien] did a good job all week with the game plan. Team went in there and played, you know, with good competitive level, better fundamentals and better execution. So that's a good place to start.
Q: Hi. There's been a lot of discussion as of late about your contract extension. Is there anything you would like to share with Patriots fans about –
BB: Yeah, I never talk about my contract. I focus on the game and try to focus on Buffalo. Now I'll focus on Miami. Yeah, you can count on that.
BB: Thanks Zo. Could you like lob a softball up there for me or something? I can hit a single, I don't need to hit it out of the park. Could you softball me one?
Q: Can you talk about having to call a timeout on the field goal?
BB: Yeah, that was a – that could have been costly. Obviously, we – that was a mistake, you know, on our part. And I'd say, you know, normally, probably just think about taking the delay penalty and kick it. But the way the wind was today, those kicks were hard. I know it's from the 15-yard line, but you back it up, it's a lot tougher kick. We blew a time-out on that. But thank you for reminding me that, appreciate that. You know, bad coaching, bad management. But, yeah, normally that would kind of be a time-out thing. But based on the way it was today, that was a good kick. Chad [Ryland] made a 49-yarder. And you saw what happened on [Tyler] Bass' field goal. It looked like one of my five irons, straight to the right. It was a tough wind out there today. But, yeah, that was the – we decided to take the delay and try to make it a little bit shorter kick.
Q: Hey, Coach. Just on Pop Douglas again for a second. His skill set, how does that kind of open up things for the other skilled position guys? You, obviously, send him in motion a lot, he's a guy you have to watch out for. Does that open up other opportunities for other receivers, the running game, when you have somebody that has to be accounted for like that?
BB: I mean, I don't know. Hopefully they account for everybody. I mean, you got to account for Bourne, Hunter Henry, Gesicki, Parker, Stevenson. I mean, I don't know. You'd have to ask Buffalo about that. I don't know. Hopefully they're accounting for everybody. If not, we should be getting them the ball.
Bill, can you talk about the final drive you saw and the final touchdown? In particular, what you liked about it?
BB: Well, you know, the way Buffalo plays down there, it's really hard to throw the ball on the goal line. They did a real good job of taking the goal line away. You kind of got to throw behind them into the back of the end zone, you know, with a flag or some type of play in the back end line type of thing. Because on the goal line, they're really aggressive and they – you know, it's just hard to stuff the ball in there. So it was a good throw. A good, high throw against that coverage is kind of what you need to do when they play like that. And there's some plays where they drop back and play a little bit of cover two down there. But, you know, they play aggressively and it's hard to get open and find space. And sometimes the space is behind the defense on the goal line instead of right on the goal line.
QUARTERBACK MAC JONES
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Q: Mac, after you guys had such a tough start to the season, just how good does this feel? And what does it do for a locker room to get a win over this Bills team today?
MJ: Yeah, I think just keep fighting and, you know, it's just a crumb, right? That's what I always say. And you've got to build off that. You've got to build off that and attack every day the same. It's all about playing for each other, playing for the guy next to you and understanding why. So we did that today and we need to continue to do that every day in practice and in the games.
Q: Mac, I was talking to Davon Godchaux in the locker room and he said he came up to you before the drive and told you to be like Mike [Jordan] and Kobe [Bryant]. I just wanted to ask you what your interaction was like.
MJ: Yeah, DG [Davon Godchaux]. Ever since I've gotten here, he's been one of my close buddies. He keeps it loose. He's funny. He makes plays out there. And I know he has confidence in me and that means a lot to me as a younger player, compared to him who's been in the league for a little bit. And he's done a great job and I want to continue to do that and make people believe.
Q: Mac, you know, after the last few weeks, how were you able to stay confident and composed and what would you attribute to being able to bounce back here?
MJ: Yeah, I just think sticking to the process, like I talked about. It's hard when the results aren't there. But continue to do that and continue to get better. We left some stuff out there, as always. But at the end of the day, we fought back. And the offensive line, especially, just gave me the time I needed today. And when I have time, I can read the offense how we're supposed to and I really appreciate those guys.
Q: Mac, if just put you on the spot, what's the first play you remember from today's game? What's the one that's going to stick with you?
MJ: I don't really, like, look at a certain play. Honestly, for me, it's all about the team, right? So you think about, you know, whether it was a good punt that Bryce [Baringer] had to put them down there or whatever. And that's something that I always look at; special teams, defense, interception early. Like, that's amazing, right? We start the game like that, that brings the energy, all that stuff. And really just the offensive line's play today is what really stood out to me. They made everything work; run game, passing game. And, you know, I had a couple plays where I dropped my eyes, and that's not on them, that's on me. So I definitely think about some of the things I could do better versus some of the things that we did.
Q: Mac, when you were asked about Davon Godchaux, you said something about you want to make people believe.
MJ: Yeah.
Q: How much did that last drive maybe help in terms of your belief in yourself?
MJ: I'll always believe in myself. I have a lot of confidence in myself. And I'm not going to sit up here and say it every time. But I do believe in myself. And I do that through work and all that stuff. That's why football's the greatest team sport. It's the quarterback, you go as your quarterback goes. So for me, just continuing to be the same guy every day and just be Mac.
Q: How far do you think that drive can help maybe in terms of garnering more belief from your teammates?
MJ: Yeah, I think just continuing to do it. Like I said, it's just a crumb. And just keep picking up those crumbs and eventually you'll have a whole loaf of bread. That's my goal, continuing to work and continuing to be Mac. Like I said, it's just one game, right? I always say that regardless of the results. Got to do it again. Got to fight every day and practice hard.
Q: Hey, Mac, so you talk about being Mac and I know a couple weeks you mentioned you want to have fun and be animated. And I know you let people know when things weren't going right. Was there something that changed or do you feel like you kind of hit your stride in the past couple weeks?
MJ: Yeah, Taylor, I think the biggest thing is always being me, you know, through the ups and downs. And a lot of times, people will look at you maybe when you're not all the way up, you're kind of not doing too good and they want to see how you respond. That's what I focus is, is the response. And the process every day. I stick to my process, adjust my process, and then I try and, you know, carry that onto the field. So regardless of everything around you, when you stick to the process, it usually turns out good eventually.
Q: It's been about two years since your last fourth quarter comeback or game-winning drive. What felt different in those last two minutes this time than it had in games past when you didn't come up with a game-winning drive?
MJ: Yeah, when you look at all of them – I've looked at all of them a lot – there's a lot of things that go on around and I have to continue to focus on my job and continuing to read the plays how I'm supposed to and just lower my pulse and go out there and execute. I think that's what I told the guys in the huddle, 'Just take a deep breath and let's go do it, right?' Half of it's just belief. And the other half is execution. You've got to continue to grow on that. And I think when you look at the other ones, when you look back, it's hard because you wish you had more. I'm going to look at the positive and grow on this and do it every time I get it.
CENTER DAVID ANDREWS
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
(On the last drive)
"I think we work a lot in two-minute. We've worked — it feels like every day; it might be every day — we've worked on two-minute. But the margin of error in the NFL is very small, right? Every play matters. I think today, over the good plays, bad plays, whatever it may be, I just think we really came together as a team. You kind of see us playing as a team, overcoming adversity on both sides of the ball, and that makes me proud because that's something you can build off of. We'll correct mistakes; football will work on that. But you need that adversity, seeing that, overcome, building confidence, things like that. It was a great drive at the end."
(On getting a win)
"It feels good. It feels good. Going home, having a beer and sitting outside is going to feel real good. You play to win the games, and we've had a lot of success in my career. I think you try not to take for granted winning football games in the NFL. It's a hard thing. I thought Mac did a great job today, making the right decisions all day, and then obviously a big drive at the end, playing his best football when it mattered. That's what we need."
(On Mac Jones' message in the last couple drives and what he was like in those moments)
"I mean, look, I think like I said, we practice a lot of two-minutes. I don't think we were ever that close in two-minutes with timeouts in practice, so that felt nice. But I think we all knew the situation, knew that we just needed to get in a drive. That's the biggest thing, you know? You're not going to go 85-whatever yards, 75 yards in one play. Get into the drive, get the first, first down, get it moving, everybody being dialed in, knowing the situation. We were able to stick some runs in there. We were really able to play on our terms."
(On Jabrill Peppers' interception)
"Pep, you're a little bit of psychopath. I mean, he just — he screams a lot. He's from Jersey; I don't understand half the stuff he says. He's just out there screaming. But, I can remember last year when Pep came in, we were rehabbing together coming off of injuries, and those were some fun times. Out there running with Pep, I don't like running, but he made running pretty fun. I think I beat him a couple times, too, so he was hurting a little bit. But, Pep's been a great addition to our locker room. He plays the game the right way, I think. He plays it tough, plays it physical. I appreciate having a guy like him in our locker room."
TIGHT END MIKE GESICKI
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
(On his touchdown reception)
"We were in two-minute the whole way down, so I was just kind of on the sideline just watching everybody make plays, and it was awesome to watch our offense do that. Once the offense was on the one-yard line, and Coach [Bill] O'Brien called that specific personnel to get me on the field, I kind of had a feeling that he was putting me out there for a reason and I was going to have the chance to make a play to hopefully win the game. When I was standing on the sideline that whole two-minute drive, I was just telling myself 'stay ready, stay ready, stay ready.' Ultimately, that was the play call and I had a chance to go up and make a play to put us ahead with 15, or whatever, seconds left and it was a lot of fun.
(On Mac Jones' performance)
"I don't think a lot of the talk and stuff that happens with him is fair, honestly. I think he's done an unbelievable job kind of blocking all of that out, and he's done an unbelievable job internally leading us throughout all that adversity. Today, back against the wall, you hear all the talk about us with a chance to win the game and we can't close and all that stuff, and today, we had a chance, and he stood in there and delivered play after play after play. Ultimately, we won the game off several great plays, but ultimately off a great ball by him. So, I'm really happy for him and just excited for this to ultimately propel us forward."
(On the importance of the fast start on offense)
"Huge. Awesome. It was great for that first series, a couple of explosive plays, just staying ahead of the sticks, no negative plays and ultimately got down there and kicked a field goal. Came back, first play Pep [Jabrill Peppers] got an interception, got us back on the field, scored a touchdown, turned a turnover into points for us. It was awesome. It was great. It was what we've been talking about doing, and finally went out there and did it."
RUNNING BACK RHAMONDRE STEVENSON
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
(On the feeling in the locker room after the game with Mac Jones leading the way to the win)
"It was great. Mac's our leader, he did a great job just keeping everybody poised and ready to go get some points on that drive and win the game like we did. I feel like everybody was just poised for a great job to get some points on the board."
(On the swing play at the end of the game)
"Yeah the O-line they played great today. They let me and Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] get into the defense a little bit. That's always a good thing. They did great on their double teams, things like that. That last play was just get the running backs some space so it was a swing pass to me. I had three guys blocking on the edge. They did a great job covering those guys up and I tried to make a play."
(On how Mac Jones was in the huddle for the last drive)
"Just poised. Didn't waiver at all, got the play calls in, made the right reads, just a leader."
SAFETY JABRILL PEPPERS
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
(On his interception and what it meant for the team)
"It's always good to start fast. You have to have a good start in this league, and I try to be a spark plug in any way possible. That was a play I recognized on tape, just having to play the proper technique and catch the ball, man. I was happy I could get the team one."
(On if this feels like an emotional win and what it means for the team)
"It's hard to win in this league. We work hard, and working hard doesn't guarantee anything, but it gives you a chance, you know? We executed when it mattered today; we left a lot of plays out there, but we made enough plays when it mattered for us to win. It's always good correcting the tape after a win."
(On the offense's final drive…)
"We watch those guys take ownership in practice. They had a great week of preparation. Mac [Jones] had a great week, the tight ends, the receivers, and it showed tonight. They picked us up. So, it felt good watching those guys, and I know they felt that they could win the game for us when it mattered. I'm happy for Mac; he fought through adversity, came out, had a brilliant game, controlled the ball well. We're just going to keep trying to play hard for those guys and leave it all out there."
(On working to replace Matthew Judon as a team and how his part has gone in that)
"It's gone well. We've got a lot of energetic guys, a lot of guys that make the locker room lively. We are definitely missing Ju [Judon] right now, but it's always the next man up mentality. We've got a lot of capable guys. They work hard, and they learn to execute. So hopefully, we get him back this year. If not, we've got guys capable that keep stepping up, and hopefully keep stacking these wins."
(On his belief in Bill Belichick)
"I mean, that's probably the best to do it. Knowledge of 49, 50 years in the NFL, he knows how to win. He coaches the right way, he knows how to push the right buttons to get guys going. We're going to continuously play hard for him. We take it very personally when we don't go out there and execute the way that we want to. No matter how things go, you're a professional. You've got to go out there, play football for the brand, and you always want to execute no matter what happens. So, we don't really listen to the outside noise. We know we've got everything we need in the locker room; it's just about going out there and executing."
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN DEATRICH WISE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, October 22, 2023
(On how it felt to win after what the team has been through this season)
"It was great. It was a wonderful feeling watching them drive the ball down and we were all on the sidelines antsy. Once they crossed the goal line with the pads, we were all just dancing around, we were all excited. This is one of those wonderful feelings because you put in all the hard work during the week."
(On how Mac Jones leads the team in a tense situation)
"Going into this game, he showed a lot of poise, showed a lot of finish. He always has a passion and the drive, he executed plays well this game. He did a wonderful job from start to finish."
PLAYERS IN THE LOCKER ROOM
Davon Godchaux, DL
(On the offense closing out the win)
"Big time. It was big, big time. Those guys, Buffalo got up late in the second half, and the offense bailed us out. Great catch by Mike Gesicki. My guy Pop [Demario Douglas] played unbelievable. Offensive line played unbelievable, shoutout to the offense, I don't think we give them enough credit. Defense, we started fast. We always want to start fast. I think that's credit to us for starting fast. Towards the end, we kind of gave up a little bit, but shoutout to the offense. They were unbelievable."
(On the celebratory locker room)
"Yeah, we've got a long way to go. We'll take the victory. Always want to get a win in the division, Buffalo's won the division the last three years. So, always good to get a win in the division, but we've got a long way to go. 2-5, not where we want to be, but looking forward to looking at the film tomorrow and we look forward to getting to work on a really good Miami team this week."
(On Bill Belichick's 300th win)
"He's the GOAT. It's a pleasure to play here. It's a pleasure to be here. When I had the option to go to another team in free agency, I knew I wanted to come here. Playing against these guys when I was in Miami, I knew I wanted to come to a winning organization, so it was a no brainer to come play for a guy like Bill. He's the GOAT for a reason."
Kendrick Bourne, WR
(On coming out with a win after his fumble)
"Very relieved. Just have got to take care of the ball better. Just trying to make a play, trying to be myself, and kind of not thinking about the ball in a sense. The drive was kind of funny in a sense. Just trying to be aggressive, I was really trying to get to the sticks. I just have to know I could not really get there, and just secure the ball more when I am going down."
(On the composure from Mac Jones and the offense on the game-winning drive)
"A lot of composure, just very calm. Rhamondre [Stevenson] made a great play to start the drive. The penalty was on the ground, that was scary, but we were just locked in. Pharaoh [Brown]'s play was big too. That is how we have to play with four minutes. Four-minute, and then we were in two-minute, we practice that all the time. I feel like we did a great job in four-minute, just penalties we have to avoid. Our two-minute drive was to win and it usually comes down to that."
(On what it means to be a part of Coach Bill Belichick's 300th career regular season win)
"Congrats Coach, that is cool. Feels great to be a part of a legacy. Just want to do the right things, avoiding fumbles, avoiding bad plays, and just keep doing the right things to win more games for him and just winning overall."
(On seeing the hard work pay off with a win)
"It feels good. We put in all the work to win, you know what I mean? We don't go to practice to lose. That's what it's for. It feels like a waste of time if we are going to come out here and lose. So to win a big division game, and now we want to just keep stacking wins, it feels great."
Jack Jones, DB
(On what they did to limit Stefon Diggs)
"Just the game plan. We go out there and execute the plays but the coaches come up with a great game plan to put us in position to win. So I would say the game plan really."
(On the front seven)
"Yeah they played big up front for sure. I feel like there was not too many run yards. How many run yards did they have? Was not that many, yeah. The guys up front, that front seven, played real great today."
(On the importance of pressure up front to help the defensive backs)
"Yeah I mean we all work together. It is like a well-oiled machine, when one spot is not working, it's all messed up. So when that d-line is going, the DBs are going and vice versa. It takes everyone to get the defense going."
(On the key to limiting big plays when Josh Allen gets out of the pocket)
"We know how talented he is outside of the pocket and the type of arm strength that he has period. So when he does scramble we have to latch on and get our guys."
(On if it took a while to get back in the rhythm)
"Felt a little slow, maybe a couple of plays, but it was not too far off. The preparation leading up to this week helped me get to where I needed to be. So it was not too bad."
Pharaoh Brown, TE
(On having three tight ends on the field)
"All three tight ends can make plays, and that's what you see out there. Any time one of our numbers is called, everybody is making the big play. My plays, I have to actually watch it, I just see the ball and I catch the ball and just go. It's more like reactionary for me, I'm seeing stuff, I'm seeing blocks, and I'm just moving."
(On starting strong on offense)
"It was important. The execution was great. We knew by looking at past weeks that we feel like we beat ourselves, making pre-snap penalties and not taking care of the ball. We know we have all the pieces, so it just comes down to the execution. The hard thing in this league is being consistent and executing, but if we just continue to execute and play our game, I think we can do a lot of things."
(On the chemistry of the offense, specifically on the offensive line)
"I feel like we all have chemistry, but I also think you saw a clean game. When you don't turn the ball over, when you don't get those penalties, it makes a big difference in this game. The margin is so small, it always comes down to that last minute. But anytime you can cut that margin of error, that's what it looked like. We've got all the pieces, we've got great coaching, great players, so we've got to keep it up."
(On Mike Gesicki's game-winning touchdown on "National Tight Ends Day")
"It's more than perfect that [Gesicki] scored it. We need to have National Tight Ends Day every day, you know what I mean? It's kind of like Father's Day or something, let's just add more Father's Days, more Christmases, more birthdays, more National Tight Ends Days every day."
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB
(On the offense and defense feeding off each other)
"I would say that it's good old complementary football. That's something we preach here. Anytime on offense or defense, we always do our best to step up. Mike [Gesicki], Mondre (Rhamondre Stevenson), all those guys, they definitely stepped up today. I'm looking forward to seeing how we build off this, for sure."
(On the importance of the secondary)
"They came up big for us, just like how they usually do. It's always great to see those guys step up. We play complementary football, with the front working off the DBs, and the DBs working off the front, so we try to just make it go hand-in-hand. We were able to get it done today."
(On the challenge of winning games in the NFL)
"This league is tough. We definitely don't take these wins lightly. It's hard to come by, no matter what the team is. So, just being able to come out on top is big."
Mike Onwenu, OL
(On showing what the offensive line is capable of)
"Yeah, everybody has been dealing with injuries and getting back healthy, but obviously we're getting guys back, so it's just a testament to that."
(On practicing and successfully executing a two-minute drive)
"It definitely meant a lot. We practice it, in all the scenarios, whether we just need three points or a touchdown, or whatever, it was definitely like fruition, seeing it happen. So, it was a good feeling."
Jahlani Tavai, LB
(On how the team dealt with Josh Allen and the Bills' offense)
"We just did our jobs, that's it. We all knew what we had to do and we just wanted to make sure we executed on each rep and each play. I'm proud of all the other guys that played on defense today, and the team just in general. It was a good complementary game."
(On the fourth quarter)
"Nothing much, we don't panic. For us on defense, we don't panic and we don't flinch. We were ready for any situation and we were just trying to make sure we had the offense's back. We're in the NFL, man, they're going to make some plays on their side of the ball and we've just got to know that we've got to step up to the plate when our number is called."
(On how the team stays focused throughout the game)
"We just don't flinch. That's the biggest thing. We know what we have and we've just got to make sure that we have the offense's back no matter what the situation is. Shoutout to everybody who played today, it was great."
(On the crowd's energy)
"Oh, it was awesome. It was great to hear the atmosphere, especially in the last few seconds. Hopefully the fans keep coming out and supporting. Can't wait to play again."
(On the team sticking together despite adversity this season)
"We play for each other. There's no separation, there's no offense or defense, we're the Patriots. We're going to stick to that."
(On getting a win)
"It feels great, it feels great. Like I said, we're going to enjoy this win, watch the film tomorrow and then we're going to move onto Miami. We've got to get ready for that."
(On Mac Jones' fourth quarter comeback)
"We expect that out of him. We know the type of player that he's capable of being. Whether he has a good or bad game, on defense we're going to make sure we have his back."
Jonathan Jones, DB
(On the fourth quarter)
When we needed it, the entire team stepped up. From offense coming out, driving down the field, getting three points. Defense, turning around and getting a turnover. We built off that the entire game."
(On the fourth quarter)
"It's just fight. You know at that moment, you understand it's your backs against the wall and you go out there and fight. You do all you can. The offense had the ball in their hands at the end and people say they can't score in two minutes, but they proved everybody wrong today."
(On the offense's performance this game)
"It just shows their ability. To go down the field with their back against the wall and we need it the most, they all stepped up and performed."
(On the game plan against Stefon Diggs coming into the game)
"Just come in and compete. Compete. Between J.C. [Jackson], me and Jack [Jones], just all of those guys just coming in and competing down after down and just making it hard for him."
(On having Jack Jones back on the field)
"It felt good. A little bit more energy, another guy that can line up and make big plays."