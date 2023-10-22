Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Bills in Week 7

8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Inside the Locker Room: Bill Belichick delivers postgame speech to players following win over the Bills

Bills vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 7

Game Notes: Bill Belichick becomes third NFL coach with 300 career regular season wins

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/22

Patriots Hall of Fame Induction of Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia

Halftime Ceremony: Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia

Mac Jones' tight-window strike hits Pharaoh Brown for 26-yard gain

Mac Jones' TD pass to Bourne extends Pats' lead to 22-10

J.C. Jackson bats away Allen's pass to Diggs in end zone

Ja'Whaun Bentley's big hit on Knox jars ball loose on fourth down

Jack Jones plants Diggs into turf with fury short of first-down marker

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Demario Douglas flashes his speed on 20-yard end-around pickup

Hunter Henry absorbs significant contact on 13-yard reception

Christian Barmore leads trio of Patriots into sack of Josh Allen

Kendrick Bourne floors his gas pedal for 33-yard gain down sideline

Anfernee Jennings engulfs James Cook quickly for 5-yard TFL

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Oct 22, 2023 at 04:35 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Download the Week 7 Gamebook [PDF]

