Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

ZAPPE SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF HIS CAREER

QB Bailey Zappe capped a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for his first career rushing touchdown.

AUSTIN HAS FIRST CAREER PICK

DB Alex Austin registered his first career pick when he intercepted Buffalo QB Josh Allen in the second quarter.

BENTLEY REACHES 100 TACKLES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT SEASON

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley finished with 7 tackles to push his 2023 totals to 104 total tackles to become the first Patriots player since LB Jerod Mayo (five straight from 2008-12) to have at least three straight 100-tackle seasons. Bentley finished with 108 total tackles in 2021 and 122 total tackles in 2022.

BARINGER GETS ANOTHER 50

Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 16 games to extend his team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season) after a 57-yard punt in the first quarter. Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.

DOUGLAS NOW HAS MOST RECEIVINING YARDS BY A ROOKIE WR UNDER BELICHICK

A week after reaching the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver under Bill Belichick, WR DeMario Douglas added 3 receptions for 31 yards and now has the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver under Belichick with 548 yards receiving and the most receptions overall by a rookie under Belichick. WR Deion Branch had 43 receptions for 489 yards as a rookie in 2002. WR Aaron Dobson had 37 receptions for 519 yards as a rookie in 2013. Douglas with 47 receptions now has the most receptions by a rookie under Belichick. In 2010, TE Aaron Hernandez had 45 receptions.

TAVAI HAS THIRD CAREER 10-TACKLE GAME AND SECOND OF 2023

LB Jahlani Tavia had his second 10-tackle game of the 2023 season after finishing with 10 total tackles. He had a career-best 14 total tackles at Pittsburgh on Dec. 7, 2023. His first 10-tackle game was at Minnesota on Jan. 3, 2021 with 11 when he played for Detroit.

DUGGER HAS THIRD 10-TACKLE GAME