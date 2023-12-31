Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 2023

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Dec 31, 2023 at 05:26 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor (83).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor (83).

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots return opening kickoff for a TD for fourth time in team history.
  • WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD.
  • RB Kevin Harris has first career receptions, including a 48-yard reception.
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley reaches 100 total tackles for third straight season.

PATRIOTS RETURN THE OPENING KICKOFF FOR A TOUCHDOWN FOR FOURTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

The Patriots returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown when WR Jalen Reagor scored on a 98-yard kickoff return. It marks the fourth time in team history that the Patriots have returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

PATRIOTS OPENING KICKOFFS RETURNED FOR A TOUCHDOWN

Jalen Reagor – 98 yards at Buffalo on Dec. 31, 2023

Bethel Johnson – 93 yards at Cleveland on Dec. 5, 2004

Sammy Martin 95 yards at Indianapolis on Nov. 27, 1988

Allen Carter – 99 yards at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 1975

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

REAGOR TAKES OPENING KICKOFF 98 YARDS FOR A TOUCHDOWN

WR Jalen Reagor returned the opening kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown for his first career kickoff return for a touchdown. It is the longest return of his career. His previous best was a 44-yard return on Oct. 3, 2021 Vs. Kansas City when he played for Philadelphia. It is the first kickoff return for a Patriots player since Cordarrelle Patters had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Chicago on Oct. 21, 2018. It is the longest kickoff return for a touchdown for New England since Dion Lewis had a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Denver on Nov. 12, 2017.

REAGOR CONNECTED WITH ZAPPE ON A 39-YARD RECEPTION

Reagor connected with QB Bailey Zappe on a 39-yard reception in the fourth quarter, his longest reception as a member of the Patriots. His previous best was a 28-yard reception by Zappe at Denver on Dec. 24.

KEVIN HARRIS HAS FIRST CAREER PASS RECEPTIONS

RB Kevin Harris had his first career pass receptions. He caught a 6-yard pass from QB Bailey Zappe in the second quarter. Two plays, later he caught a short pas and turned it into a 48-yard gain to help set up a New England touchdown. Harris led the team with 54yards receiving on two receptions.

ZAPPE SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF HIS CAREER

QB Bailey Zappe capped a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for his first career rushing touchdown.

AUSTIN HAS FIRST CAREER PICK

DB Alex Austin registered his first career pick when he intercepted Buffalo QB Josh Allen in the second quarter.

BENTLEY REACHES 100 TACKLES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT SEASON

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley finished with 7 tackles to push his 2023 totals to 104 total tackles to become the first Patriots player since LB Jerod Mayo (five straight from 2008-12) to have at least three straight 100-tackle seasons. Bentley finished with 108 total tackles in 2021 and 122 total tackles in 2022.

BARINGER GETS ANOTHER 50

Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 16 games to extend his team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season) after a 57-yard punt in the first quarter. Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.

DOUGLAS NOW HAS MOST RECEIVINING YARDS BY A ROOKIE WR UNDER BELICHICK

A week after reaching the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver under Bill Belichick, WR DeMario Douglas added 3 receptions for 31 yards and now has the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver under Belichick with 548 yards receiving and the most receptions overall by a rookie under Belichick. WR Deion Branch had 43 receptions for 489 yards as a rookie in 2002. WR Aaron Dobson had 37 receptions for 519 yards as a rookie in 2013. Douglas with 47 receptions now has the most receptions by a rookie under Belichick. In 2010, TE Aaron Hernandez had 45 receptions.

TAVAI HAS THIRD CAREER 10-TACKLE GAME AND SECOND OF 2023

LB Jahlani Tavia had his second 10-tackle game of the 2023 season after finishing with 10 total tackles. He had a career-best 14 total tackles at Pittsburgh on Dec. 7, 2023. His first 10-tackle game was at Minnesota on Jan. 3, 2021 with 11 when he played for Detroit.

DUGGER HAS THIRD 10-TACKLE GAME

S Kyle Dugger finished with 10 total tackles for the second time in 2023 and for the third time in 2023. He had 15 at Dallas on Oct. 1 2023, 12 vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2020 and 10 at Houston on Oct. 10, 2021

LINEUP NOTES

  • Team captain Matthew Slater returned to the lineup after missing one game due to injury and finished with 2 special teams tackles.
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe made his 2023 debt after being signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.
  • OL Jake Andrews saw his first action from scrimmage late in the fourth quarter at left guard.

news

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: RB Kevin Harris plays in first game of 2023 and scores second career touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick becomes third NFL coach with 300 career regular season wins

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
