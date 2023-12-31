Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 2023 - 05:52 PM | Tue Jan 02 2024 - 07:30 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Dec 31, 2023 at 04:20 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Download the Week 17 Gamebook. [PDF]

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Jalen Reagor 12/31: "The kickoff return was a testament to the guys blocking"

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

David Andrews 12/31: "It's hard to win when you turn the ball over four times"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/31: "We have great leaders on the team and that's what keeps us going"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
