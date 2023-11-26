Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

After throwing into a Giants team meeting on his first interception, Jones's second pick came on a defensive scheme that worried us heading into this matchup against Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale likes to dial up pressure with a six-man blitz package, and he does it here with double edges to Jones's left. When the defender outside the left tackle blitzes, Mac knows the defense is bringing more blitzers than the offense has blockers, so he has to throw hot.

In this case, with the pressure coming to his left, the hot is Demario Douglas running a route out of the backfield. However, Jones doesn't ID the in-line rush linebacker dropping off the line in the simulated pressure scheme. That likely explains why Douglas tried to climb further upfield on his route to clear Giants LB Bobby Okereke. But the Pats QB throws it right to Okereke, who returns it 55 yards to set up the Giants lone touchdown of the game.

The former first-rounder was touted as a cerebral pocket passer who would manage games, making up for the absence of elite physical tools with a high IQ. Jones's decision-making has taken such a huge step back that he's now a quarterback without a carrying trait. He's broken.

3. Backup QB Bailey Zappe Provides Short-Lived Spark in the Second Half

The next logical question at quarterback is, who will start next week against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium?

With back-to-back benchings for Jones, it's hard to imagine he'll earn another start. But the ugly truth is that Zappe hasn't seized opportunities to take the starting job from Jones, even if Mac is losing the gig.

Zappe had a conservative play script with an average target depth of 1.4 yards. Zappe's longest pass in the air was intercepted, and his longest completion only traveled five yards, with most of his attempts being screen passes. In the end, Zappe lost -0.43 expected points added on 15 drop-backs, so in the same ballpark as Jones.

On his interception that led to the game-deciding field goal for New York, Zappe said Giants safety Xavier McKinney "snipered" the crossing route intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Zappe said after the game that he should've came off Smith-Schuster's route to check it down to Tyquan Thornton in the flat on the play-action concept.

Zappe played some good situational football, where he mostly made the right decisions and got the offense into the proper plays/protections. But his non-screen drop-backs were shaky, and it's unclear whether the coaching staff trusted him to win the game in the fourth quarter.

With another uncertain week ahead, Coach Belichick said it was too soon to declare a starting quarterback for next week. My guess is we are heading for another, "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go," from the head coach this week.

4. Defensive Studs Christian Barmore and Jabrill Peppers Lead Solid Effort for Patriots Defense

Although it's mainly coming in losses, Patriots defenders Christian Barmore and safety Jabrill Peppers deserve credit for being high-impact players amidst all the losing. Barmore was a menace with a sack, quarterback hit, batted pass, and a drawn penalty, while Peppers logged a sack and recovered a fumble on Sunday.

The Patriots pass rush was affecting Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who started dropping his eyes to the rush and making sped-up decisions in the second half due to New England's solid play on defense. Plus, the Pats front tightened things up against Giants star RB Saquon Barkley after a few +10 rushes early (Barkley - 46 rushing yards on 12 carries).

The Patriots defense has things it can correct as well, but it has to be frustrating for this group to allow just ten points in consecutive games and lose both due to the offenses' struggles.

5. Patriots Rushing Attack Continues Making Progress With 147 Yards, Touchdown