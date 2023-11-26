Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

TEAM NOTES
- Bill Belichick ties Don Shula for third with 423 games coached with one team.
- Patriots defense records a season-high five sacks.
- DB Jabrill Peppers records first sack as a member of the Patriots.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage.
TEAM NOTES
PATRIOTS DEFENSE RECORDS A SEASON-HIGH SIX SACKS
The Patriots defense recorded a season-high of six sacks. It is the most sacks in a game since the team recorded 6 sacks at Arizona on Dec. 12, 2022. The Patriots had four games in 2023 with 3 sacks.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BELICHICK TIES SHULA
Bill Belichick coached his in his 423rd overall game (including the postseason) with the Patriots to tie Don Shula for the third-most games coached with one team, behind the 506 by George Halas and 454 by Tom Landry.
STEVENSON HAS 100 YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
Rhamondre Stevenson had a season-high 98 yards rushing and with 9 receiving yards he finished with 107 scrimmage yards. He became only the second Patriots player in the last 10 seasons to have three straight games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Sony Michel did it in a three-game streak in 2018.
THREE STRAIGHT GAMES WITH 100 YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Nov. 5, 2023 vs. Washington – 129 total yards (87 yds rushing and 42 yds receiving)
Nov. 12, 2023 vs. Indianapolis – 102 total yards (88 yds rushing and 14 yds receiving)
Nov. 26, 2023 at N.Y. Giants -107 total yards (98 yds rushing and 9 yds receiving)
BARINGER INSIDE THE 20
Rookie P Bryce Baringer is leading the NFL with 25 punts inside the 20-yard line after landing two punts against the Giants. He is on pace to finish the year with 39 punts inside the 20-yard line. The Patriots record for most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season is 36 by Jake Bailey in 2019.
PEPPERS RECORDS FIRST SACK WITH THE PATRIOTS
S Jabrill Peppers recorded a sack for a loss of 7 yards in the first quarter, his first sack as a member of the
Patriots and his first since a 4-yard sack vs. Carolina on Oct. 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium when he played for the New York Giants. He now has 5 ½ career sacks.
JENNINGS GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON
LB Anfernee Jennings recorded his first sack of the season with a 7-yard sack of Giants QB Tommy DeVito in the third quarter. He combined with Deatrich Wise Jr. on a fourth-down sack for his first career multi-sack game.
KEION WHITE GETS FIRST NFL SACK
DL Keion White recorded his first NFL sack on a 9-yard sack in the third quarter.
LINEUP NOTES
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley returned to the starting lineup after missing the Indianapolis game due to injury.
- OL Trent Brown and WR DeVante Parker returned to action after missing two games due to injury. Brown did not start but did enter the game at left tackle late in the first quarter.
- CB J.C. Jackson returned to action after missing the Indianapolis game and was in the starting lineup.