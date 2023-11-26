Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

BELICHICK TIES SHULA

Bill Belichick coached his in his 423rd overall game (including the postseason) with the Patriots to tie Don Shula for the third-most games coached with one team, behind the 506 by George Halas and 454 by Tom Landry.

STEVENSON HAS 100 YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Rhamondre Stevenson had a season-high 98 yards rushing and with 9 receiving yards he finished with 107 scrimmage yards. He became only the second Patriots player in the last 10 seasons to have three straight games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Sony Michel did it in a three-game streak in 2018.

THREE STRAIGHT GAMES WITH 100 YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Nov. 5, 2023 vs. Washington – 129 total yards (87 yds rushing and 42 yds receiving)

Nov. 12, 2023 vs. Indianapolis – 102 total yards (88 yds rushing and 14 yds receiving)

Nov. 26, 2023 at N.Y. Giants -107 total yards (98 yds rushing and 9 yds receiving)

BARINGER INSIDE THE 20

Rookie P Bryce Baringer is leading the NFL with 25 punts inside the 20-yard line after landing two punts against the Giants. He is on pace to finish the year with 39 punts inside the 20-yard line. The Patriots record for most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season is 36 by Jake Bailey in 2019.

PEPPERS RECORDS FIRST SACK WITH THE PATRIOTS

S Jabrill Peppers recorded a sack for a loss of 7 yards in the first quarter, his first sack as a member of the

Patriots and his first since a 4-yard sack vs. Carolina on Oct. 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium when he played for the New York Giants. He now has 5 ½ career sacks.

JENNINGS GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON

LB Anfernee Jennings recorded his first sack of the season with a 7-yard sack of Giants QB Tommy DeVito in the third quarter. He combined with Deatrich Wise Jr. on a fourth-down sack for his first career multi-sack game.

KEION WHITE GETS FIRST NFL SACK