Game Notes: RB Kevin Harris plays in first game of 2023 and scores second career touchdown

TAVAI HAS SECOND PICK OF THE SEASON

LB Jahlani Tavia registered his second interception of the season when he picked off a QB Patrick Mahomes pass in the fourth quarter. He had his second career interception and first as a member of the Patriots at Las Vegas on Oc.t 15, 2023. Tavia is the first Patriots linebacker with at least two picks in a season since LB Jamie Collins Sr. had three interceptions in 2019.

MARTE MAPU HAS FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION

Rookie LB Marte Mapu intercepted a QB Patrick Mahomes pass in the second quarter for his first NFL interception and returned the pick 20 yards to the Kansas City 8-yard line. The Patriots converted the turnover into a 25-yard field goal.

BARINGER EXTENDS TEAM MARK WITH 14 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT

Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 14 games to extend the team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season) with his 54-yard punt in the first quarter. Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.

BARINGER ADDED A 64-YARD PUNT IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Baringer had a 64-yard punt in the third quarter and now has 10 punts of at least 60 yards in 2023.

KEVIN HARRIS SCORES ON AN 18-YARD RUN

RB Kevin Harris was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first game of the season. He scored on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter for his second NFL touchdown. He had a 14-yard touchdown run at Arizona on Dec. 12, 2022 as a rookie. Harris finished with 4 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown.

