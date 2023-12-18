Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

For example, the Chiefs bring an all-out pressure here on third down, one of two cover-zero blitzes Kansas City ran in the game. Wiith the Chiefs doing well to cover the routes out of the bunch to Zappe's left by banjo'ing the switch release, Zappe goes to his only answer: the one-on-one matchup with DeVante Parker against L'Jarius Sneed. Zappe also has the presence of mind to throw Parker open on a back-shoulder pass as Snead has inside leverage in press-man. Those are the plays the Pats get with Zappe under center.

Zappe's issues are currently in the pre-snap chess match phase and being consistent with his reads after the snap. The Pats QB took responsibility for failing to get the offense in the right protection on a corner blitz that resulted in a sack by Snead. Zappe also said he should've thrown the flat route rather than a slant against inside leverage on the fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. Plus, the second-half interception is a pass Zappe simply cannot make – he needs to throw the ball away there. It was never open.

The second-year quarterback is still not there with how he mentally processes the game. Kansas City generated three sacks and eight QB pressures by blitzing on Sunday. Typically, those pressures could be avoided if the QB is on his game with protections and hot reads. Although he's undoubtedly a more elusive gunslinger type than Mac, Zappe needs to be more consistent and detailed to become an NFL starter because his physicals are average.

3. Patriots Defense Falls in Chess Match with Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes

The Patriots heavyweight matchup against Reid, Mahomes, and the Chiefs offense was pretty on brand given the state of things for these two teams: the Pats competed, and Kansas City shot themselves in the foot, but the Chiefs had the upper hand.

New England opened this game with their highest man coverage rate in a half this season (67.4%). The Pats prefer to play man against Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce because the duo is a bunch of zone-busters, with Mahomes's off-script magic and Kelce's ability to find zone voids. Overall, the Pats 48.8% man coverage rate was their third-highest in a game this season, as the Pats played various coverages to hold Kelce in check (five catches, 28 yards).

With the Pats playing a heavy dose of man coverage, Reid's counter to the man schemes with consistent pressure on Mahomes early was to throw 13 passes behind the line. The Chiefs ran screen after screen to mitigate the Pats aggressiveness in their rush plan, with Mahomes averaging 8.1 yards per attempt (105 total yards) on passes behind the line of scrimmage.

On the biggest pass completion of the game, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a 48-yard gain on a screen pass. Kansas City used motion as window dressing in the backfield, getting the defense to overcommit, and safety Kyle Dugger lost sight of Edwards-Helaire in man coverage on the Chiefs running back. With that being Dugger's man, nobody is on that side of the field to stop CEH.

The Chiefs also used rub routes to the backs out of the backfield (McKinnon TD) and a single-wing formation near the goal line for an Andy Reid special (McKinnon TD pass). In the second half, the Patriots incorporated more zone coverages, where Mahomes used his mobility to extend plays and move the coverage structure to find open receivers.

The Patriots defense won some rounds by intercepting Mahomes twice and forcing another turnover on a fumble recovery negated by penalty, but ultimately Mahomes was too much. Mahomes generated +0.04 EPA per play and threw for over 300 yards in this game, with the Chiefs offense scoring above their season average of 22.5 points. Yes, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on a short field following the Zappe interception. Still, this is not a great Chiefs offense, and Kelce looks limited these days like he might be wearing down at age 34. The defense needs to find another level when they face elite quarterbacks.

4. Rookie LB Marte Mapu Logs First Career Interception in Splash Play vs. Chiefs

On a positive note, the Patriots got a huge play in the game by rookie LB/S Marte Mapu that was eight months in the making from this perspective.