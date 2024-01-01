What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

According to Tankathon, a website that tracks draft positioning in real-time, the Patriots currently hold the third-overall pick, but are in a three-way tie in the loss column with the Commanders and Cardinals. The tie breaker goes to overall strength of schedule, where even random Week 18 games like Atlanta vs. New Orleans will have an impact on where the Patriots will be picking. It's complicated math where even with a win over the Jets, the Patriots could still land in the coveted second slot if a handful of other games fall just right.

Without diving into an AP Stats class, it's hard to project how it will all play out, so that leaves us with the performances in the finale that will be most intriguing to watch. Since the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention, a major focus has been the development of younger players sure to be on the roster for 2024's training camp, and there have been quite a few new faces showing up.

Rookie Alex Austin joined the team in early November and has done enough in that short time to find himself playing three-quarters of the snaps against the Bills while making the first interception of his career. The Pats have lost three different significant contributors at cornerback this season, but the emergence of Austin, along with the continued development of Shaun Wade, have helped groom some useful depth heading into the spring and summer. They'll have their hands full with explosive receiver Garrett Wilson.

According to Next Gen Stats, Austin allowed just three catches on six targets for 14 yards against the Bills, as he joins a robust Patriots rookie class that has logged a ton of experience even if many of them have taken their fair share of lumps this season.

Another rookie, Keion White, also continues to ascend with increased opportunities, he was a force against Josh Allen on Sunday and is a physical player who should only get better with improved and varied technique. Fourth-year player Anfernee Jennings has made a strong case for a new contract with the team after playing a key role in New England's dominance against the run.