New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

New England will kick off the 2023 season by hosting the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. During that game, the team will honor former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a special halftime ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10. It is the first time since opening at Arizona in 2016 that the Patriots will begin the year against an NFC team. The last time the Patriots kicked off the season at home against an NFC team was in 2000 when they hosted Tampa Bay in the season-opener. This year marks the first time since 1995 that the Patriots will open the season with back-to-back home games. After opening against the Eagles, the Patriots and Dolphins will meet at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday night.

The Patriots will host Miami in a night game for the third time and own a 2-0 record in the previous meetings. The Patriots beat Miami, 26-23, at home on Nov. 23, 1998 on Monday Night Football and won, 36-7, against Miami on Oct. 29, 2015 in a Thursday Night Football Game at Gillette Stadium. The last time the two teams played on primetime was on Dec. 11, 2017 when the Patriots fell, 27-20, in a Monday Night game in Miami.