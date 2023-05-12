New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule tonight. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will be the Patriots' first in Germany as part of the 2023 National Football League's International Games. The nationally-televised game will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt (9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time).
The Patriots visit to Germany will mark their first time hosting an international home game since the launch of the International Series in 2007. The Patriots have played three international games to date, including two in London and one in Mexico. In 2009, the Patriots defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, at Wembley Stadium. The Patriots returned to London in 2012 and won their game against the St. Louis Rams, 45-7. In 2017, the Patriots made their first appearance in Mexico City defeating the Oakland Raiders, 33-8, at Estadio Azteca Stadium.
The Patriots' first nationally-televised game will be in primetime in Week 2 when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 17. Their last three primetime games will be played in consecutive weeks for the second straight season, beginning Thursday, Dec. 7 when the Patriots travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Patriots will return home to host the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Dec. 18. The final scheduled primetime game will be played at Denver at 8:15 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve (12/24) on NFL Network. Last season, the Patriots played in three consecutive primetime games starting at Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, followed by a Thursday Night game at home against Buffalo and a Monday Night game at Arizona the following week.
New England will kick off the 2023 season by hosting the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. During that game, the team will honor former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a special halftime ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10. It is the first time since opening at Arizona in 2016 that the Patriots will begin the year against an NFC team. The last time the Patriots kicked off the season at home against an NFC team was in 2000 when they hosted Tampa Bay in the season-opener. This year marks the first time since 1995 that the Patriots will open the season with back-to-back home games. After opening against the Eagles, the Patriots and Dolphins will meet at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 on Sunday night.
The Patriots will host Miami in a night game for the third time and own a 2-0 record in the previous meetings. The Patriots beat Miami, 26-23, at home on Nov. 23, 1998 on Monday Night Football and won, 36-7, against Miami on Oct. 29, 2015 in a Thursday Night Football Game at Gillette Stadium. The last time the two teams played on primetime was on Dec. 11, 2017 when the Patriots fell, 27-20, in a Monday Night game in Miami.
The Patriots will play both Super Bowl teams from last year at Gillette Stadium with the Eagles and Chiefs games. The Patriots last faced off against both Super Bowl teams from the previous year in 2020 when they traveled to Kansas City and hosted the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City last played in New England in 2018 when the Patriots won a Sunday Night Football Game, 43-30, on Oct. 14.
The Patriots will play on Christmas Eve in a Sunday Night Football Game at Denver. The Patriots last two Sunday Night Football matchups against the Broncos were also played in Denver with games in 2015 and 2017.
The Patriots will close the regular season at home against the Jets. The date and time of the Week 18 game will be determined later in the season. It will be the fourth time since 2017 that the Patriots will finish the season at home against the Jets.
In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC East Teams. As the third-placed team in the AFC East in 2022, the Patriots will play the third-placed team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC North (Pittsburgh) and NFC South (New Orleans).
PRESEASON NOTES
New England also announced its 2023 preseason pairings tonight with the Patriots opening the preseason at home against the Houston Texans followed by road games at the Green Bay Packers and at the Tennessee Titans. The dates and times of the preseason games will be announced at a later date.
The Patriots will face Houston in the preseason for only the second time. In 2017, the Patriots held joint practice sessions with the Texans at their West Virginia training camp site before traveling to Houston for the preseason game.
The Patriots and Packers will meet in Week 2 of the preseason. It will mark the 10th of 14 preseason meetings and first since 2005 that will be played in Green Bay. The two teams last met in the preseason in 2015 at Gillette Stadium in the preseason opener. The Patriots will continue on the road in Week 3 when they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans. The Patriots and Titans last met in the preseason in 2019 in Nashville. The Patriots held joint practice sessions with the Titans prior to that game.
2023 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE/TIME
|OPPONENT
|TV
|Preseason Week 1
|Thursday, August 10, Time TBD
|Houston Texans
|WBZ + Patriots Preseason Network
|Preseason Week 2
|TBD
|@ Green Bay Packers
|WBZ + Patriots Preseason Network
|Preseason Week 3
|TBD
|@ Tennessee Titans
|WBZ + Patriots Preseason Network
2023 PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|AFFILIATE
|NETWORK
|Sunday, September 10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, September 17
|Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM
|TBD
|NBC
|Sunday, September 24
|@ New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, October 1
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|WFXT
|FOX
|Sunday, October 8
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, October 15
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, October 22
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, October 29
|@ Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Sunday, November 5
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|WFXT
|FOX
|Sunday, November 12
|Indianapolis Colts (Germany)
|9:30 AM
|TBD
|NFLN
|BYE WEEK
|Sunday, November 26
|@ New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|WFXT
|FOX
|Sunday, December 3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|Thursday, December 7
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM
|TBD
|PRIME
|Monday, December 18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sunday, December 24
|@ Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM
|TBD
|NFLN
|Sunday, December 31
|@ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|WBZ
|CBS
|TBD - WEEK 18
|New York Jets
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
NFL Flex Scheduling is in effect during Weeks 5 - 17 for Sunday Night Football and Weeks 13 - 17 for Monday Night Football. For Week 18, the schedule of games is not assigned until six days prior to that week's Saturday game.
