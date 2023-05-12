5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Travel Divided

The Pats have a handful of long flights this season, including travel to Frankfurt, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas, but all four are fairly well divided up, with the exception of games against the Cowboys and Raiders that come in a span of three weeks, with just a home game against the Saints in between. That will be the toughest travel portion of the season.

There are just two instances of back-to-back away games, the first coming in Weeks 3 (at Jets) and 4 (at Cowboys) and the second coming in Weeks 16 (at Broncos) and 17 (at Bills). Neither should require the team to move their operation out of Foxborough as they did last season with back-to-back games against the Cardinals and Raiders, or in 2020 with back-to-back games in Los Angeles.

With the bye week coming after the trip to Germany and another extended 10-day break just a few weeks later, this year's travel shouldn't be quite as daunting as recent years, providing the players with valuable recovery time, especially towards the end of the season.

The toil of three-straight night games is another challenge to consider during this critical stretch in December, as well as playing three of their last five on the road.