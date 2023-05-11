Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro," Kraft told the crew on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday morning.

"I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."