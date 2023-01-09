Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of the Patriots season, New England's 2023 opponent list has been finalized with their third-place finish in the AFC East matching them for dates with the Steelers (road), Colts (home) and Saints (home).

The Patriots could also travel to Germany this fall, as the team was awarded the country as an "international home market" and should be expected to play there at some point. The Buccaneers and Seahawks successfully launched the NFL's presence with a game in Munich this past season and another will certainly be planned for 2023.

A game in Gemany would likely come from New England's home allotment of opponents, with nine home games and eight away this fall.

As for the overall slate, it's still tough despite the third-place matchups earned Sunday and features seven current playoff teams, of course including two more rounds with the Bills and Dolphins each.

There will be some significant travel as well, with trips to Dallas, Las Vegas and Denver, and potentially overseas, highlighting some big games and long flight times. They'll also face former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll and the playoff-bound Giants in New Jersey.

The top-seeded Chiefs and Eagles are scheduled to both make trips to Gillette Stadium, as are the AFC playoff wild card Chargers. Those are some big-time games potentially worthy of national audiences.

The NFL is expected to release the full schedule in mid-May following the draft.