 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 29 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 05 - 11:55 AM

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

Analysis: Top Takeaways From Offensive Line Workouts at the NFL Combine

Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Combine Takeaways Through Three Days in Indy, Ranking the QBs

Throwback Photos: Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Draft Countdown: Mike & Evan Talk Best Position Fits in the Draft with ESPN's Matt Miller

Patriots Unfiltered: Latest from the NFL Combine, NFLPA Player Survey on NFL Facilities

Jerod Mayo Highlights the Patriots Offseason Strategy | NFL Combine Day 2 Recap

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line. 

Mar 04, 2024 at 12:29 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (71).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (71).

Patriots Free Agents: Trent Brown (UFA), Mike Onwenu (UFA), James Ferentz (UFA), Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (ERFA)

Notable Exteneral Free Agents: Tyron Smith, Mekhi Becton, Jonah Williams, Jermaine Eluemunor, Josh Jones, Donovan Smith, George Fant, Geron Christian

Positional Analysis: According to several metrics, the Patriots are coming off a season where their offensive line was one of the worst groups in the league as a pass-blocking unit.

New England ranked dead-last in pass-blocking win rate (43%), was 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade, and was 27th in pass-blocking efficiency with the fifth-most sacks allowed in 2023 (35). Those numbers are ugly for an offensive line that was clearly limited by personnel and lost its line coach shortly after the midway point in the season. Now, the Patriots are starting over in the trenches with newly hired line coaches Scott Peters and Robert Kugler hoping to improve the line play.

As for personnel, the first major move for the Patriots is trying to retain stud offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, who has graded out as a solid starter at both right guard and right tackle. Onwenu's long-term position, which he views as a guard but would be open to playing tackle, will factor into his valuation. Currently, Over the Cap estimates that Onwenu will sign a deal worth roughly $14.5 million. New England easily has the cap space to absorb that contract, but it would create a logjam on the interior unless Onwenu agrees to stay at right tackle.

Otherwise, promising second-year guard Sidy Sow or 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange wouldn't have a home in the starting lineup. With the Pats switching to more zone runs, that could benefit Strange, a slender, more athletic player who was an odd fit in a gap scheme. However, those zone runs also ask for range and speed on the outside, which Onwenu doesn't necessarily have. Onwenu's fit in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's scheme is a question mark. Yes, you make it work for a great player. Still, the coaching staff will need to weigh in on it as the front office is negotiating Onwenu's future in New England.

From there, the free agency crop at tackle leaves a lot to be desired, which means the draft is the best route for the Patriots to go at left tackle to add depth. Tyron Smith, who is reportedly not returning to Dallas, is a great fit on a short-term deal where the Pats bridge the gap between a younger draft pick and Smith for the 2024 season. Smith has been dinged up at times in recent years, but he played at a high level in 2023. Smith would give the Patriots a short-term fix at left tackle worth exploring.

Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77)
Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77)

After Smith, the Patriots current tackles, Onwenu and Trent Brown, are PFF's second and third-ranked free-agent tackles. Yes, the guys you already had who contributed to the 32nd-ranked pass-blocking offensive line. Then, there are reclamation projections such as Mekhi Becton and Jonah Williams or the serviceable but not needle-moving Jermaine Eluemunor.

At this point, many Patriots fans are done with Trent Brown, whose attitude and effort throughout the second half of last season was noticeably lackluster. From this perspective, the Pats need to move on from relying on poorly motivated players like Brown in favor of guys who represent the right things for a team trying to rebuild their locker room culture.

Former first-rounder Jonah Williams would fit the mold as a high-floor pass protector who has played decently well on both sides in the passing game. Williams is a well-versed technician who can handle different rush moves with good patience and hand fighting. He might never hit his ceiling as the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft, but Williams would come in and set a floor for either left or right tackle that is higher than the Pats have had in recent years at the position.

Williams would be my pick for New England to sign out of a lackluster free-agent class while retaining Onwenu to set them up for the draft. We should also mention Browns free-agent OT Geron Christian as a potential Pats target. Christian started nine games for Cleveland at left tackle in 2023, so that puts him squarely on New England's radar.

The Patriots could make some value signings in free agency to bolster their offensive line depth, but we'll continue to hammer home that this is a far better tackle draft than free agency class.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the edge players.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the running backs.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

Analysis: Top Takeaways From Offensive Line Workouts at the NFL Combine

Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Field Yates to talk about possibilities for the New England Patriots in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Yates delve into who the Patriots can take at third overall this year, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jalen Daniels.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots.  Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Drake Maye goes one-on-one with Pelissero at '24 combine

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye goes one-on-one with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the 2024 combine.

Schrager's top 5 players who will 'wow' at combine this weekend 'GMFB'

NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares 5 players who will 'wow' at the combine this weekend.

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down Day 3 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also try a taste of Indianapolis with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's Steakhouse.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising