2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Patriots Free Agents: Trent Brown (UFA), Mike Onwenu (UFA), James Ferentz (UFA), Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (ERFA)

Notable Exteneral Free Agents: Tyron Smith, Mekhi Becton, Jonah Williams, Jermaine Eluemunor, Josh Jones, Donovan Smith, George Fant, Geron Christian

Positional Analysis: According to several metrics, the Patriots are coming off a season where their offensive line was one of the worst groups in the league as a pass-blocking unit.

New England ranked dead-last in pass-blocking win rate (43%), was 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade, and was 27th in pass-blocking efficiency with the fifth-most sacks allowed in 2023 (35). Those numbers are ugly for an offensive line that was clearly limited by personnel and lost its line coach shortly after the midway point in the season. Now, the Patriots are starting over in the trenches with newly hired line coaches Scott Peters and Robert Kugler hoping to improve the line play.

As for personnel, the first major move for the Patriots is trying to retain stud offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, who has graded out as a solid starter at both right guard and right tackle. Onwenu's long-term position, which he views as a guard but would be open to playing tackle, will factor into his valuation. Currently, Over the Cap estimates that Onwenu will sign a deal worth roughly $14.5 million. New England easily has the cap space to absorb that contract, but it would create a logjam on the interior unless Onwenu agrees to stay at right tackle.

Otherwise, promising second-year guard Sidy Sow or 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange wouldn't have a home in the starting lineup. With the Pats switching to more zone runs, that could benefit Strange, a slender, more athletic player who was an odd fit in a gap scheme. However, those zone runs also ask for range and speed on the outside, which Onwenu doesn't necessarily have. Onwenu's fit in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's scheme is a question mark. Yes, you make it work for a great player. Still, the coaching staff will need to weigh in on it as the front office is negotiating Onwenu's future in New England.