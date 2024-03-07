 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 12 - 2 PM Thu Mar 07 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger

Analysis: Patriots Place Transition Tag on Standout Safety Kyle Dugger 

Patriots Unfiltered 3/5: Biggest NFL Combine Takeaways, Mock Drafts, Free Agency Preview

Lazar's Post-Combine Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Do the Patriots Target in the First Round?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Slater's impact reached well beyond the field

Patriots Mailbag: Combine Risers, Late-Round Fits and the Coming Free Agency Frenzy

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

Analysis: Top Takeaways From Offensive Line Workouts at the NFL Combine

Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers. 

Mar 07, 2024 at 08:38 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor

Patriots Free Agents: Kendrick Bourne (UFA), Jalen Reagor (UFA)

Notable External Free Agents: Hollywood Brown, Calvin Ridley, Gabe Davis, Tyler Boyd, Josh Reynolds, Noah Brown

Positional Analysis: The Patriots are heading into yet another offseason where a top priority is adding offensive playmakers, which feels like a sentence we type every year in New England.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf said it best during combine week when he proclaimed that New England needs to "weaponize" their offense this offseason. The lack of playmakers for the Patriots has been a multi-year issue that has caused their offense to sink to the bottom in terms of overall efficiency and scoring, a problem that head coach Jerod Mayo addressed as well. 

"It's putting people on the offensive side of the ball that the defense has to prepare for," Mayo told reporters. "Whether that's double-teaming or anything like that."

Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas
Photo by Dwight Darian
Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas

To better understand a plan at wide receiver, let's discuss the Pats current roster. First, the only receiver under contract who should have a guaranteed role in the 2024 offense is second-year WR Demario Douglas. Douglas led the team with 561 receiving yards last season. From this perspective, Douglas would fit best moving forward as a pure slot with pass-game and gadget-play talents. Douglas's separation quickness and burst as a ball carrier make him a viable top-three receiver, but his size limits his upside as a three-down featured receiver.

Related Links

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne

With that in mind, it brings us to top in-house free-agent Kendrick Bourne. When healthy, Bourne was on pace for a career-high 864 receiving yards before tearing his ACL in late October. Bourne is on track to be medically cleared for the start of next season. He brings an infectious energy to the locker room and is a productive player when given opportunities.

Although the Patriots should entertain re-signing Bourne and continue integrating Pop Douglas into the offense, it becomes harder to upgrade offensively with only one spot up for grabs. New England needs to think bigger at receiver, so Douglas becomes a situational player, and Bourne is more high-upside depth behind a significant addition or two at the position.

As for the external free-agent market, the unfortunate reality for the Patriots is that the top-tier talent on expiring contracts didn't reach unrestricted free agency. The Bengals (Tee Higgins) and Colts (Michael Pittman Jr.) tagged their big-name wideouts, while the Bucs agreed to a contract extension with longtime star receiver Mike Evans. Although it would be nice to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency, the market is scarce when it comes to immediate impact talent. Due to the value in having those blue-chip receivers in today's NFL, teams aren't letting those pass-catchers walk for nothing. Nowadays, wide receiver-needy teams need to draft or trade for high-end playmakers. 

With that said, Jags receiver Calvin Ridley is the one impact receiver who will be on the open market, and he has always been a dream Patriots acquisition. Ridley is a premier route-runner coming off a 1,000-yard season after returning from a one-year suspension in 2022. A major stipulation in the trade that landed Ridley with the Jaguars from Atlanta is that the pick the Falcons received escalates to a second-rounder if Ridley signs an extension in Jacksonville. The Jags could end up valuing the second-rounder more than Ridley, even though the former first-rounder still has a knack for explosive plays. If he's available, the Pats should pounce.

Besides making a run at Ridley, what's left on the free-agent market for New England is mostly in a similar tier to their in-house veterans. We'd be wary of overpaying mid-level receivers such as Gabe Davis or Darnell Mooney, especially in a year where the NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the position -- you can find those guys in April. 

The bottom line for the Patriots is all avenues to upgrading their supporting cast for the next quarterback need to be on the table, including eating roughly $10 million in dead cap to release JuJu Smith-Schuster or $6 million in dead money to walk away from DeVante Parker. At this point, both are sunken costs that need to be cleared off the books.

New England's options aren't as robust as one would hope for an offense that needs playmakers and has the cap space to absorb a lucrative free-agent contract. For the Patriots, weaponizing the offense might need to wait until the draft.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger

Analysis: Patriots Place Transition Tag on Standout Safety Kyle Dugger 

Lazar's Post-Combine Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Do the Patriots Target in the First Round?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pats LB Matt Judon on his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as HC | Good Morning Football

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as head coach.

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Field Yates to talk about possibilities for the New England Patriots in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Yates delve into who the Patriots can take at third overall this year, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jalen Daniels.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots.  Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Drake Maye goes one-on-one with Pelissero at '24 combine

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye goes one-on-one with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the 2024 combine.

Schrager's top 5 players who will 'wow' at combine this weekend 'GMFB'

NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares 5 players who will 'wow' at the combine this weekend.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising