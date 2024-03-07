2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

With that in mind, it brings us to top in-house free-agent Kendrick Bourne. When healthy, Bourne was on pace for a career-high 864 receiving yards before tearing his ACL in late October. Bourne is on track to be medically cleared for the start of next season. He brings an infectious energy to the locker room and is a productive player when given opportunities.

Although the Patriots should entertain re-signing Bourne and continue integrating Pop Douglas into the offense, it becomes harder to upgrade offensively with only one spot up for grabs. New England needs to think bigger at receiver, so Douglas becomes a situational player, and Bourne is more high-upside depth behind a significant addition or two at the position.

As for the external free-agent market, the unfortunate reality for the Patriots is that the top-tier talent on expiring contracts didn't reach unrestricted free agency. The Bengals (Tee Higgins) and Colts (Michael Pittman Jr.) tagged their big-name wideouts, while the Bucs agreed to a contract extension with longtime star receiver Mike Evans. Although it would be nice to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency, the market is scarce when it comes to immediate impact talent. Due to the value in having those blue-chip receivers in today's NFL, teams aren't letting those pass-catchers walk for nothing. Nowadays, wide receiver-needy teams need to draft or trade for high-end playmakers.

With that said, Jags receiver Calvin Ridley is the one impact receiver who will be on the open market, and he has always been a dream Patriots acquisition. Ridley is a premier route-runner coming off a 1,000-yard season after returning from a one-year suspension in 2022. A major stipulation in the trade that landed Ridley with the Jaguars from Atlanta is that the pick the Falcons received escalates to a second-rounder if Ridley signs an extension in Jacksonville. The Jags could end up valuing the second-rounder more than Ridley, even though the former first-rounder still has a knack for explosive plays. If he's available, the Pats should pounce.

Besides making a run at Ridley, what's left on the free-agent market for New England is mostly in a similar tier to their in-house veterans. We'd be wary of overpaying mid-level receivers such as Gabe Davis or Darnell Mooney, especially in a year where the NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the position -- you can find those guys in April.

The bottom line for the Patriots is all avenues to upgrading their supporting cast for the next quarterback need to be on the table, including eating roughly $10 million in dead cap to release JuJu Smith-Schuster or $6 million in dead money to walk away from DeVante Parker. At this point, both are sunken costs that need to be cleared off the books.