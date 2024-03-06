2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Bucs free-agent QB Baker Mayfield is the other vet who could bring immediate stability to the Patriots offense, but Tampa Bay has expressed a strong desire to retain Mayfield. If he does hit the open market, one would expect the Patriots, who hired Mayfield's former offensive coordinator in Cleveland, to show interest in reuniting him with Alex Van Pelt. However, Mayfield played his way into a lucrative deal with the Bucs last season, so he might price himself out of a rebuilding team like New England.

There's also Broncos QB Russell Wilson, who could become available for free if Denver decides to cut its losses with his hefty contract. Wilson has failed under two offensive minds, head coach Sean Payton and former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson's physical tools, which once carried him as a big playmaker due to a terrific deep-ball and off-script magic, are diminishing, forcing Wilson into more of a game-manager category that he hasn't been capable of executing.

The path of instant gratification for the Patriots with a "win-now" quarterback sounds good in theory, but finding a partner that makes sense with their current roster is extremely difficult. For those reasons, the immediate fix at quarterback isn't a likely solution for New England.