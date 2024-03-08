 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 07 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 12 - 12:55 PM

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

New England Patriots 2024 Free Agency Primer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Standout TE Hunter Henry 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

Patriots Catch-22 3/7: Ranking the Draft WRs, Rebuilding the O-Line, Free Agency Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 3/7: Free Agency Preview, Mock Drafts and NFL Draft Talk

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger

Analysis: Patriots Place Transition Tag on Standout Safety Kyle Dugger 

Patriots Unfiltered 3/5: Biggest NFL Combine Takeaways, Mock Drafts, Free Agency Preview

Lazar's Post-Combine Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Do the Patriots Target in the First Round?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Slater's impact reached well beyond the field

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.

Mar 08, 2024 at 10:01 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux
Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Patriots Free Agents: None.

Notable External Free Agents: Leonard Williams, Chase Young, A'Shawn Robinson, Chris Jones, Austin Johnson, D.J. Reader, Raekwon Davis.

Position Analysis: The defensive line is a veteran position group that is expected to have good continuity from 2023, returning three of their top four rotational starters in Davon Godchaux (60.3 percent of defensive snaps), Deatrich Wise (56.5 percent) and Christian Barmore (66.2 percent). Lawrence Guy (45.6 percent) was released in February.

With Guy's departure, second-year player Keion White could see his role expanded in 2024 after logging 49.3 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, playing in a variety of roles around the front seven and showing good development toward the end of the season.

However, all three of the top-line starters are due to hit free agency in 2025, making the interior defensive line a major area of long-term need despite the solid all-around performances of the veterans who are all slated to return in 2024.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90)
Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (90)

As the youngest and most productive member of the unit, Christian Barmore could be in line for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie pact. Barmore took a major step forward in 2023 as he rounded out his game, while still remaining a consistently disruptive player. He's one of the Patriots bright young stars and one they cannot afford to let get away next year.

With new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington elevating from his defensive line coaching position, he should have a good sense of where the unit is and what kind of reinforcements they could use. Both Wise and Godchaux will turn 30 this year.

Reinforcing the group with some youth in free agency could be a smart idea as the team looks to avoid a full turnover next year. Kansas City's Chris Jones and Baltimore's Justin Madubuike headline a strong class and are two potentially expensive players who could instantly improve an already strong position group if their respective teams allow them to get away.

Christian Wilkins is a Massachusetts native and still just 28. The Patriots have gotten plenty of close looks at him with the Dolphins, but he's also a Franchise Tag candidate for Miami. Maurice Hurst is another local, but one who has been limited in multiple stops due to injuries.

A'Shawn Robinson and Raekwon Davis are two other free agents that fit the Patriots scheme, or at least they did under the previous regime. They're big bodied interior players who can eat up blockers.

The Patriots will need an eye toward the long-term at this position group, one that looks strong right now on paper but also one that could be facing a decline if the team doesn't stay ahead of the curve. Free agents in their mid-20's and the 2024 draft class should all be under the microscope as the Patriots look to ensure the future viability of one of their most important position groups.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers 

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the wide receivers. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the linebackers.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the offensive line. 
news

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13, and with it, the advent of 2024's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the cornerbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the quarterbacks.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the safeties.
news

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 15, and with it, the advent of 2023's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the tight ends.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

New England Patriots 2024 Free Agency Primer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Standout TE Hunter Henry 

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

2024 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

Get a behind the scenes look at the 2024 NFL Combine including interviews with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf, and more.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes seven and eight of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Seahawks, the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 to victory over the Falcons and more.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to Pats | NFL Total Access

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reflects on last season's injury, desire to return to the Patriots on NFL Total Access.

NFL Free Agency | Patriots Writers Talk Jacoby Brissett, Tyron Smith, Christian Wilkins and More

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar discuss the potential players on the free agent market who could fit in the Patriots system, how Jacoby Brissett could act as a veteran mentor for a rookie QB and what bringing in a veteran receiver like Calvin Ridley could do to boost offensive production. They discuss what veteran tackle Tyron Smith and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on what they could do to help build some strength on the offensive and defensive lines.

Pats LB Matt Judon on his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as HC | Good Morning Football

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his recovery from biceps injury, impressions of Jerod Mayo as head coach.

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising