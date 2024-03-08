2024 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

As the youngest and most productive member of the unit, Christian Barmore could be in line for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie pact. Barmore took a major step forward in 2023 as he rounded out his game, while still remaining a consistently disruptive player. He's one of the Patriots bright young stars and one they cannot afford to let get away next year.

With new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington elevating from his defensive line coaching position, he should have a good sense of where the unit is and what kind of reinforcements they could use. Both Wise and Godchaux will turn 30 this year.

Reinforcing the group with some youth in free agency could be a smart idea as the team looks to avoid a full turnover next year. Kansas City's Chris Jones and Baltimore's Justin Madubuike headline a strong class and are two potentially expensive players who could instantly improve an already strong position group if their respective teams allow them to get away.

Christian Wilkins is a Massachusetts native and still just 28. The Patriots have gotten plenty of close looks at him with the Dolphins, but he's also a Franchise Tag candidate for Miami. Maurice Hurst is another local, but one who has been limited in multiple stops due to injuries.

A'Shawn Robinson and Raekwon Davis are two other free agents that fit the Patriots scheme, or at least they did under the previous regime. They're big bodied interior players who can eat up blockers.