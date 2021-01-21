Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Presented by

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jan 21, 2021 at 05:14 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2021-mock-draft-tracker-tw-1

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft where New England holds the 15th pick.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

EXPERT: Todd McShay, ESPN Senior Writer

PICK: JUSTIN FIELDS, QB, OHIO STATE

LAST UPDATED: January 7

MCSHAY'S ANALYSIS:
"What a nice fit Fields makes in New England. The Patriots tied the Giants for the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 12, and New England joined the Broncos as the only teams with more interceptions thrown than TDs (14). Cam Newton, who was largely ineffective this season, will turn 32 in May and is set to be a free agent again. Jarrett Stidham doesn't appear to be the guy, either. Tom Brady is no longer walking through that door, and it's a different era for the Patriots' passing offense. Fields would change that, with plenty of zip on his vertical shots and an ability to create when things break down."

Click here to view Todd McShay's full mock draft.

Related Links

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84).
AP Photo/John Raoux
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84).

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer

PICK: KYLE PITTS, TE, FLORIDA

LAST UPDATED: January 20

TRAPASSO'S ANALYSIS:
"How about a dynamic tight end for the Patriots offense? Pitts would give whoever is the quarterback next season in New England a matchup nightmare down the seam."

Click here for Chris Trapasso's full mock draft.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23).
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23).

EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer

PICK: ZAVEN COLLINS, LB, TULSA

LAST UPDATED: January 20

WILSON'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots drafted Kyle Dugger last year in Round 2 and Collins, who plays linebacker, possesses that type of freakish athleticism."

Click here for Ryan Wilson's full mock draft.

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II.
AP Photo/John Amis
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II.

EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer

PICK: PATRICK SURTAIN II, CB, ALABAMA

LAST UPDATED: January 7

EDWARDS' ANALYSIS:
"The parting of ways between New England and Stephon Gilmore feels evident. It makes sense for them to bring in another high end player at the position without paying top dollar."

Click here for Josh Edwards full mock draft.

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17).
AP Photo / Butch Dill
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17).

EXPERT: DANE BRUGLER, THE ATHLETIC

PICK: JAYLEN WADDLE, WR, ALABAMA

LAST UPDATED: January 12

Brugler's Analysis:
"The Patriots will examine several quarterback options this offseason, but it might not matter much unless they add more playmakers. Waddle and his special athleticism would be an instant shot of adrenaline for the offense."

Click here for Dane Brugler's full mock draft,

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones (10).
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones (10).

EXPERT: Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

PICK: MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA

LAST UPDATED: January 18

Galina's Analysis:
"Mac Jones made it look really easy this year. Sure, Steve Sarkisian deserves a lot of credit for the "gimmick" offense they ran, but Jones didn't make any mistakes, threw the ball accurately and does have more zip on his throws than we want to realize. Picking a quarterback here comes with the assumption that Cam Newton doesn't return to New England, which looks like it could go either way right now. I don't think the Patriots' woeful offensive performance was all Cam's fault — I think that there's still a season or two of close-to-elite play left in Newton — but the Pats may just want to blow the whole thing and start young again."

Click here for Seth Galina's full mock draft.

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones (10).
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones (10).

EXPERT: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

PICK: MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA

LAST UPDATED: January 4

Renner's Analysis:
"This is another pick that will be the topic of much debate from now until draft day. It's going to depend a whole lot on what the Patriots do at the quarterback position in free agency, as they have the fourth-most cap space of any team in the league as of now. Jones plays an efficient and mistake-free brand of football that I could see appealing to Bill Belichick. He is one of just three college quarterbacks with 350-plus attempts and fewer than 10 turnover-worthy plays in 2020."

Click here for Michael Renner's full mock draft.

EXPERT: Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston

PICK: CHRISTIAN DARRISAW, OT, VIRGINIA TECH

LAST UPDATED: January 4

Perry's Analysis:
"A seemingly safer option here would be the 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle out of Blacksburg, who is a mauling run-blocker and plenty athletic to be considered a long-term starter at left tackle. Darrisaw dominated good opponents when facing Miami and Pitt this year, and according to Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a sack this season. Like it or not, tackle is a need for the Patriots. Follow the dominos: Joe Thuney could depart via free agency; Michael Onwenu could kick inside to left guard; Marcus Cannon's future is uncertain. And not only is there little clarity at right tackle for 2021, there's little clarity at left tackle for 2022 and beyond as Isaiah Wynn is scheduled to become a free agent after next season. Darrisaw has been starting at left tackle since his true freshman season, but perhaps he could play on the right side next season and then move back to his natural spot."

Click here for Phil Perry's full mock draft.

Related Content

news

2020 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

2019 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend.

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

Bailey, Olszewski, Onwenu earn PFWA honors

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Time for Seymour to complete the climb

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Joe Cardona announced as one of three finalists for Salute to Service Award

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Plotting a course for the offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Advertising