2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft where New England holds the 15th pick.
EXPERT: Todd McShay, ESPN Senior Writer
PICK: JUSTIN FIELDS, QB, OHIO STATE
LAST UPDATED: January 7
MCSHAY'S ANALYSIS:
"What a nice fit Fields makes in New England. The Patriots tied the Giants for the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL this season with 12, and New England joined the Broncos as the only teams with more interceptions thrown than TDs (14). Cam Newton, who was largely ineffective this season, will turn 32 in May and is set to be a free agent again. Jarrett Stidham doesn't appear to be the guy, either. Tom Brady is no longer walking through that door, and it's a different era for the Patriots' passing offense. Fields would change that, with plenty of zip on his vertical shots and an ability to create when things break down."
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer
PICK: KYLE PITTS, TE, FLORIDA
LAST UPDATED: January 20
TRAPASSO'S ANALYSIS:
"How about a dynamic tight end for the Patriots offense? Pitts would give whoever is the quarterback next season in New England a matchup nightmare down the seam."
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer
PICK: ZAVEN COLLINS, LB, TULSA
LAST UPDATED: January 20
WILSON'S ANALYSIS:
"The Patriots drafted Kyle Dugger last year in Round 2 and Collins, who plays linebacker, possesses that type of freakish athleticism."
EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer
PICK: PATRICK SURTAIN II, CB, ALABAMA
LAST UPDATED: January 7
EDWARDS' ANALYSIS:
"The parting of ways between New England and Stephon Gilmore feels evident. It makes sense for them to bring in another high end player at the position without paying top dollar."
EXPERT: DANE BRUGLER, THE ATHLETIC
PICK: JAYLEN WADDLE, WR, ALABAMA
LAST UPDATED: January 12
Brugler's Analysis:
"The Patriots will examine several quarterback options this offseason, but it might not matter much unless they add more playmakers. Waddle and his special athleticism would be an instant shot of adrenaline for the offense."
EXPERT: Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus
PICK: MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA
LAST UPDATED: January 18
Galina's Analysis:
"Mac Jones made it look really easy this year. Sure, Steve Sarkisian deserves a lot of credit for the "gimmick" offense they ran, but Jones didn't make any mistakes, threw the ball accurately and does have more zip on his throws than we want to realize. Picking a quarterback here comes with the assumption that Cam Newton doesn't return to New England, which looks like it could go either way right now. I don't think the Patriots' woeful offensive performance was all Cam's fault — I think that there's still a season or two of close-to-elite play left in Newton — but the Pats may just want to blow the whole thing and start young again."
EXPERT: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
PICK: MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA
LAST UPDATED: January 4
Renner's Analysis:
"This is another pick that will be the topic of much debate from now until draft day. It's going to depend a whole lot on what the Patriots do at the quarterback position in free agency, as they have the fourth-most cap space of any team in the league as of now. Jones plays an efficient and mistake-free brand of football that I could see appealing to Bill Belichick. He is one of just three college quarterbacks with 350-plus attempts and fewer than 10 turnover-worthy plays in 2020."
EXPERT: Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston
PICK: CHRISTIAN DARRISAW, OT, VIRGINIA TECH
LAST UPDATED: January 4
Perry's Analysis:
"A seemingly safer option here would be the 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle out of Blacksburg, who is a mauling run-blocker and plenty athletic to be considered a long-term starter at left tackle. Darrisaw dominated good opponents when facing Miami and Pitt this year, and according to Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a sack this season. Like it or not, tackle is a need for the Patriots. Follow the dominos: Joe Thuney could depart via free agency; Michael Onwenu could kick inside to left guard; Marcus Cannon's future is uncertain. And not only is there little clarity at right tackle for 2021, there's little clarity at left tackle for 2022 and beyond as Isaiah Wynn is scheduled to become a free agent after next season. Darrisaw has been starting at left tackle since his true freshman season, but perhaps he could play on the right side next season and then move back to his natural spot."
