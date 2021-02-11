Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft picks

The New England Patriots currently hold seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio from April 29 through May 1. The annual league player selection meeting gives teams the opportunity to infuse their rosters with new talent.
The Patriots current 2021 draft capital is listed below:
- 1st round pick (15th overall)
- 2nd round pick (47th overall)
- 4th round pick
- 5th round pick
- 6th round pick
- 6th round pick (via Dallas for Michael Bennett)
- 7th round pick
New England is also projected to receive three compensatory selections in the 2021 NFL Draft for the loss of QB Tom Brady, LB Kyle Van Noy and LB Jamie Collins in free agency in 2020. Those picks are expected to be in the third or fourth round.
2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker
Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.