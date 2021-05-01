Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 01, 2021 at 06:04 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
NFL Draft Stage 2021
NFL Photo by Alika Jenner

The New England Patriots selected eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Round 1 • Pick 15 (15) • QB Mac Jones

Jones_Mac

Mac Jones

QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 2 • Pick 6 (38) • DT Christian Barmore

Barmore_Christian

Christian Barmore

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 3 • Pick 33 (96) • EDGE Ronnie Perkins

Perkins_Ronnie

Ronnie Perkins

EDGE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 247 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 4 • Pick 15 (120) • RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson_Rhamondre

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 5 • Pick 33 (177) • LB Cameron McGrone

McGrone_Cameron

Cameron McGrone

LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Bio | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 6 • Pick 4 (188) • SAF Joshuah Bledsoe

Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 6 • Pick 13 (197) • OT Will Sherman

Sherman_William

Will Sherman

OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Bio | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Round 7 • Pick 15 (242) • WR Tre Nixon

Nixon_Tre

Tre Nixon

WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: UCF

Bio | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

