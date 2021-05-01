Official website of the New England Patriots

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

May 01, 2021 at 01:16 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 6 (38th overall): Christian Barmore, DL - Alabama

Barmore_Christian

Christian Barmore

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Christian Barmore is a disruptive defensive lineman, viewed by most as the best in this year's class. Barmore should make an immediate impact on passing downs, with his ceiling determined by how quickly he can pick up the Patriots two-gapping early-down techniques.

Ryan Clark, ESPN: The New England Crimson Tide is gonna be good in the future.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Bam(a) Bam(a) -- first QB Mac Jones, now DT Christian Barmore. As Bill Belichick said on the Patriots' draft-room video, there's "a lot of Tides here."

Michael Giardi, NFL Network: The #Patriots trade up to #38 and take DT Christian Barmore from...Alabama. Was a 3rd team All-American this past season. Led the Crimson Tide with 8 sacks and was defensive MVP of NCAA Title game. The price? The 46th, 122nd and 139th picks tonight.

Adam Schefter, ESPN: At pick No. 38, Patriots turn again to Alabama, in what has become New England's unofficial minor league: Pats draft Alabama DT Christian Barmore.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: I've been told by teams interested in DL help that Barmore is "a first-rounder talent-wise." Big. Tough. Good instincts. Good anchor. Sudden. Disruptive. In a weak DT class, he was the clear No. 1. Patriots ID'd their guy and climbed to get him.

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots go Alabama-Alabama with their first two picks. After a strange college football season, Belichick is leaning on one of the few schools that he knows played a full schedule and got good coaching

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: First-round talent, Belichick goes back to Bama

Tedy Bruschi, ESPN: LBs for the @Patriots are going to love the Christian Barmore selection. Great player.

Round 3, Pick 33 (96 overall): Ronnie Perkins, Edge - Oklahoma

Perkins_Ronnie

Ronnie Perkins

EDGE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 247 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Doug Kyed, NESN: 6-3, 253-pound edge defender out of Oklahoma. Very productive pass rusher in limited snaps last season.

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots pick, No. 96, is the comp pick for losing QB Tom Brady. In his honor, they select OU DE Ronnie Perkins — @MoveTheSticks's 44th overall player.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Perkins had 5.5 sacks in six games last season. Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree each of the last two seasons.

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots draft Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins, who has 16.5 sacks in 33 career games but appears to be more of a run defender than pure pass rusher

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: Patriots select Oklahoma DE/OLB Ronnie Perkins at No. 96. 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 33 career games. He was the No. 73 overall prospect by @dpbrugler.

Matt Miller, ESPN: Ronnie Perkins is my No. 40 overall player in this class. #Patriots fantastic draft class continues.

