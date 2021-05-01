Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 6 (38th overall): Christian Barmore, DL - Alabama
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Christian Barmore is a disruptive defensive lineman, viewed by most as the best in this year's class. Barmore should make an immediate impact on passing downs, with his ceiling determined by how quickly he can pick up the Patriots two-gapping early-down techniques.
Ryan Clark, ESPN: The New England Crimson Tide is gonna be good in the future.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Bam(a) Bam(a) -- first QB Mac Jones, now DT Christian Barmore. As Bill Belichick said on the Patriots' draft-room video, there's "a lot of Tides here."
Michael Giardi, NFL Network: The #Patriots trade up to #38 and take DT Christian Barmore from...Alabama. Was a 3rd team All-American this past season. Led the Crimson Tide with 8 sacks and was defensive MVP of NCAA Title game. The price? The 46th, 122nd and 139th picks tonight.
Adam Schefter, ESPN: At pick No. 38, Patriots turn again to Alabama, in what has become New England's unofficial minor league: Pats draft Alabama DT Christian Barmore.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: I've been told by teams interested in DL help that Barmore is "a first-rounder talent-wise." Big. Tough. Good instincts. Good anchor. Sudden. Disruptive. In a weak DT class, he was the clear No. 1. Patriots ID'd their guy and climbed to get him.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots go Alabama-Alabama with their first two picks. After a strange college football season, Belichick is leaning on one of the few schools that he knows played a full schedule and got good coaching
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: First-round talent, Belichick goes back to Bama
Tedy Bruschi, ESPN: LBs for the @Patriots are going to love the Christian Barmore selection. Great player.
Round 3, Pick 33 (96 overall): Ronnie Perkins, Edge - Oklahoma
Doug Kyed, NESN: 6-3, 253-pound edge defender out of Oklahoma. Very productive pass rusher in limited snaps last season.
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots pick, No. 96, is the comp pick for losing QB Tom Brady. In his honor, they select OU DE Ronnie Perkins — @MoveTheSticks's 44th overall player.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Perkins had 5.5 sacks in six games last season. Second-Team All-Big 12 honoree each of the last two seasons.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots draft Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins, who has 16.5 sacks in 33 career games but appears to be more of a run defender than pure pass rusher
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: Patriots select Oklahoma DE/OLB Ronnie Perkins at No. 96. 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 33 career games. He was the No. 73 overall prospect by @dpbrugler.
Matt Miller, ESPN: Ronnie Perkins is my No. 40 overall player in this class. #Patriots fantastic draft class continues.