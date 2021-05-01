Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

The Patriots came out of the draft's second day adding defensive lineman Christian Barmore and edge Ronnie Perkins to go with Thursday's first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones. New England filled some significant needs in their first two days of the draft, and with five more picks slated for Saturday, they aren't done quite yet.
With a limited number of draft-eligible players this season and a thinned undrafted rookie crop, the Patriots can look to lock up some depth options as the draft winds down without having to get into a bidding war for anyone's services.
Here are the picks they currently hold:
- 4th round, 120th overall
- 5th round, 177th overall
- 6th round, 187th overall
- 6th round, 196th overall
- 7th round, 241st overall
The Patriots still have some needs along the offensive line, at cornerback, running back and receiver. Here are 11 remaining players that could pique the interest of the team as they continue to round out the depth on their roster.
Robert Rochell - CB - Central Arkansas: A former track star, Rochell checks all the boxes as far as size and speed go. With 12 career takeaways, his ball skills make him an intriguing man coverage option to consider.
Tre Brown - CB - Oklahoma: Simply put, Brown's effort on special teams is described by NFL.com as "maniacal." That alone makes him someone the Patriots could take a flier
Christian Uphoff - S - Illinois St.: A versatile defender in the secondary who also has the quickness to play man defense, Uphoff is the kind of safety the Patriots like.
Alaric Jackson - OT - Iowa: An athletic left tackle with 42 starts under his belt, Jackson could slide inside or serve as a swing back-up.
Stone Forsythe - OT - Florida: A 6-foot-8 towering tackle, Forsythe is nimble in pass protection but will need to develop in the run blocking.
Shi Smith - WR - South Carolina: Not flashy but consistent and productive, Smith projects as a plus slot player at the next player but has some inside/outside versatility.
Tylan Wallace - WR - Oklahoma St.: A tough competitor with good route-running skills, Wallace looks a lot like Patriots slot receivers of years gone by.
Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR - USC: A tough slot player with good ball skills, what he lacks in speed he makes up for in savvy. He's a quality athlete with bodybuilder genes.
Dave Moore - OG - Grambling St.: Big, strong and nasty, Moore looks a lot like 2020 draft pick Michael Onwenu. He faces a jump in competition but has the physicality necessary to be successful.
Dylan Moses - LB - Alabama: A mobile linebacker with some versatility to play inside or on the edge, Moses was a bit of a disappointment for the Crimson Tide but could excel in the pro game.
Michael Carter - RB - UNC: A hard-running, balanced back, Carter remains one of the best players still available in the draft and one that could give the Patriots a boost of youth at the running back position.