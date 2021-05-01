Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

The Patriots came out of the draft's second day adding defensive lineman Christian Barmore and edge Ronnie Perkins to go with Thursday's first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones. New England filled some significant needs in their first two days of the draft, and with five more picks slated for Saturday, they aren't done quite yet.

With a limited number of draft-eligible players this season and a thinned undrafted rookie crop, the Patriots can look to lock up some depth options as the draft winds down without having to get into a bidding war for anyone's services.

Here are the picks they currently hold:

4th round, 120th overall

5th round, 177th overall

6th round, 187th overall

6th round, 196th overall

7th round, 241st overall

The Patriots still have some needs along the offensive line, at cornerback, running back and receiver. Here are 11 remaining players that could pique the interest of the team as they continue to round out the depth on their roster.