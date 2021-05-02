Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After ending Friday night's selections with an Oklahoma product, the Patriots got started with their third and final day of drafting with yet another Sooner selection. New England called the name of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (6-0, 245) with the 15th pick of the fourth round (120th overall).

Stevenson spent the first two years of his college career at Cerritos, a community college in California, before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2019 season. In 19 career games at Oklahoma, he rushed the ball 165 times for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.

"It was totally a surprise to me, actually," Stevenson said of his being chosen by New England. "It's a great feeling, having Bill Belichick as a head coach."

The big-bodied Stevenson also pointed out that he was a big fan of former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, whose rushing style he hopes to emulate here in Foxborough.

"I'm a versatile back," he added. "I've played a lot of [special teams], but I'm willing to do anything.

Head coach Bill Belichick pointed out that the consecutive selections of players from the same school was more coincidence than by design, but he made it a point to thank the coaching staffs of both schools for their help in evaluating the players New England ultimately chose.

New England's next pick came in Round 5 (177th overall), where the Patriots continued adding to the front seven, this time with linebacker Cameron McGrone of Michigan (6-1, 235). Belichick acknowledged that McGrone is coming off a knee injury late last season that puts his immediate availability to the Patriots in some question, pending his recovery, yet the player sounded an optimistic tone when speaking to reporters over the phone Saturday.