10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

2. New Front Seven

After signing or re-signing eight free agents to their defensive front seven, the Patriots spent three more draft picks on it as well. The team made their only trade of this draft to move up for Christian Barmore, the best defensive lineman in the draft. Add in edge player Ronnie Perkins and linebacker Cameron McGrone, who Bill Belichick revealed might not be available until 2022, and the team is stacked with intrigue.

3. No Patriots Players Traded

There was speculation before the draft if the Patriots might package one of their veteran players to make a big splash in the draft but in the end, the team chose to keep their existing roster intact.

4. Needs not filled?

No draft will ever fill out a roster depth perfectly and the Patriots could have some things to consider regarding their depth along the offensive line and at cornerback. But make no mistake, with a projected 81 roster spots filled after the eight draft selections, at least nine undrafted rookies should also be headed to Foxboro.

5. Free agents lead the way on offense

The Patriots had a workman-like draft on offense, taking a quarterback, a receiver, a running back and a tackle, all positions in need of additional depth, but Rhamondre Stevenson is likely the only one who could see immediate action. That means that 2021's offense will largely be led by the signings in free agency -- tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and quarterback Cam Newton. The veteran offensive line and backfield will help lead the way, while Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi are x-factors.

6. Barmore worth the only trade

It's was a slow day for Trader Bills, as the Patriots executed just one trade on the day. Though the team was active along the defensive front in free agency, Barmore was too good to pass up. While he played up and down the line at Alabama, his pass rush skills will bring a needed element to the third-down defense immediately.

7. Ernie's last draft