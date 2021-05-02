Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 01, 2021 at 08:14 PM
See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 4, Pick 15 (120th overall): Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Oklahoma

Stevenson_Rhamondre

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Greg A. Bedard, Boston Sports Journal: Belichick doubles up with colleges again, taking big-bodied Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson 6-0, 231

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Rhamondre Stevenson is our first off-the-Prototypes-board pick for the Patriots. BIG back. 6-feet. 231 pounds. Second consecutive pick out of Oklahoma, following last night's selection of Ronnie Perkins. Two "Tides," as Bill Belichick calls them. Two Sooners.

Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: In 2 seasons, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,180 yards and caught passes for almost 300 more. Might be drafted as a bigger Rex Burkhead replacement

Karen Guregian, The Boston Herald: Rhamondre Stevenson is a massive, no-nonsense type of running back for the Patriots. He's also a very good pass protector. Check off the running back box for the Patriots.

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Stevenson weighed 227 pounds at the Senior Bowl. That makes him the heaviest RB Belichick has drafted. Steven Ridley weighed 225.

Round 5, Pick 33 (177th overall): Cameron McGrone, LB - Michigan

McGrone_Cameron

Cameron McGrone

LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots have selected Michigan LB Cameron McGrone with their fifth-round pick (177th overall).

Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: LB Cameron McGrone is the 4th Michigan player the Patriots have taken the last 3 years, joining Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Mike Onwenu. Before that? Three in 18 drafts since taking Tom Brady. The difference: Ben McDaniels, Josh's brother, was on the UofM staff from '18-20.

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: The Patriots drafted Michigan LB Cameron McGrone at No. 177. They love themselves some Michigan defenders.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Cameron McGrone (@McGrone_Strong) is a young, raw, and talented prospect. McGrone flashes explosiveness and toughness on tape. He's a sure tackler who has the tools physically and athletically to develop into a starting-caliber player

Round 6, Pick 4 (188th overall): Joshuah Bledsoe, S - Missouri

Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe: sixth round, No. 188:

🏈 5-foot-11, 201 pounds

🏈 46 games played, 22 starts

🏈 Slot and safety experience

🏈 "Mentality of a linebacker," per @dpbrugler 

🏈 "Special teams appeal due to range and tackling skill", per Ourlads scouting guide

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: ST values for the #Patriots

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With the 188th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots select safety Joshuah Bledsoe from Missouri. He started his collegiate career as an OLB. He led Missouri in PBUs over the last two seasons (17 total). He had 41 tackles with seven PBUs and an INT in '20. He's a free safety.

Round 6, Pick 13 (197th overall): William Sherman, OL - Colorado

Sherman_William

Will Sherman

OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With pick 197 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots select OT William Sherman, Colorado. He started at both left tackle (15) and right tackle (12). He's 6'3, 304 pounds. Some think he'll transition to guard or center in the NFL.

Matt Chatham, NESN: The #Patriots have now gone without selecting "weaponz" for 6 rounds in the #NFLDraft2021 and I ❤️ this development more than cake

Ryan Hannable, WEEI: Patriots take OL William Sherman (Colorado) at No. 197 overall in Round 6. He's played both tackle spots, as well as practicing at center. Another versatile offensive lineman.

Jim McBride, Boston Globe: The #Patriots picked Colorado OT William Sherman with the 197th pick. The 6-4, 310-pounder could possibly kick inside to guard.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Colorado OT/G William Sherman: Sixth round (No. 197):

🏈 6-foot-3, 304 pounds

🏈 Played in every game the last 3 seasons (30 games/27 starts)

🏈 Played LT and RT in college. Some project him to G due to arm length (33.5), or even C.

🏈 Blocked for Kyler Murray in high school

Round 7, Pick 15 (242th overall): Tre Nixon, WR - UCF

Nixon_Tre

Tre Nixon

WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: UCF

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Nixon's a good athlete - 4.44 40, 6.81 3-cone. He had 49 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Has versatility to play inside or outside the numbers. His NFL Network comp is Robby Anderson.

Doug Kyed, NESN: Tre Nixon is a fantastic athlete at 6-feet, 187 pounds.

4.44 40-yard dash

1.57-second 10-yard split

35.5-inch vertical

10-5 broad jump

4.25-second broad jump

6.81-second 3-cone

49 catches for 830 yards, seven TDs in 2019. Dislocated collarbone in 2020.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Nixon is coming off a broken collarbone. Was productive at UCF in the 2 years prior. Highly recruited out of the state of Florida, Nixon went to Ole Miss but transferred out once the program got hit with recruiting violations.

