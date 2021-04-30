Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 15: Mac Jones, QB - Alabama
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: I've been on the anyone but Cam beat with most everyone else ... so I'll take it.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Mac Jones has a skillset that is an easy fit for New England. Competitive, smart and with a quick release, Jones' game matches a lot of what the Patriots like to do and have had plenty of success with over the years. The question is how quickly can he pick up the pro game and if he can manage despite limited speed outside the pocket. But by making him the 15th overall pick, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels sent a clear message about the future of the quarterback position in Foxborough.
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN: Mac literally FALLS to NE?!??
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots aren't above drafting for need. They've done it before. Early. Quarterback was the one glaring need they had going into tonight. And they took one of the "pro-ready" guys in this class in the top half of the first round.
Ryan Clark, ESPN: Mac knows this is the spot he's supposed to be in and it's a great organization. He earned this top 15 pick. Good for him.
Mike Giardi, NFL Network: The #Patriots draft the most accurate QB in the draft, Alabama's Mac Jones. Believed to be pro ready now. Incredible processor. As you probably know, has been teaching the 'Bama offense to new OC Bill O"Brien (former HC of the Texans and OC here in NE).
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots didn't waste their time on the clock at No. 15, which seemed to reflect their conviction: Alabama QB Mac Jones is the pick.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: After all that hype about QBs going early, Belichick sat at 15 and got his guy
Pat McAfee, Sirius XM: Bill Belichick doesn't have to trade up & still gets his 1st round QB with Mac Jones #DraftSpectacular
Adam Schefter, ESPN: Mac Jones is going to the Patriots; Jimmy Garoppolo is not. Now the Patriots' QB room will include two Auburn Tigers and an Alabama QB...