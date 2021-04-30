Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Mac Jones has a skillset that is an easy fit for New England. Competitive, smart and with a quick release, Jones' game matches a lot of what the Patriots like to do and have had plenty of success with over the years. The question is how quickly can he pick up the pro game and if he can manage despite limited speed outside the pocket. But by making him the 15th overall pick, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels sent a clear message about the future of the quarterback position in Foxborough.