In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Belichick also met remotely with reporters following Round 1 and, despite taking Jones, insisted that incumbent Cam Newton remains New England's starting quarterback until further notice.

"Somebody has to play better than he does…. We'll see. We've got a lot of work to do," the head coach added. "It's a big challenge, a long road, a big grind, but that's what we all signed up for… I know [Mac]'s looking forward to it."

When asked about the lofty expectations that accompany any first-round pick, Jones sang the praises of the men ahead of him on the Patriots depth chart right now, while maintaining he's only just concerned about coming to Foxborough and working hard to learn his role, whatever that winds up being.

"I'm very accurate with the football, and I'm a great teammate, a great leader," Jones said of his own skill set, "but at the end of the day, I'm on a new team and I kind of have to figure out what I'm good at and what I'm bad at and just work on it… Whatever I did in the past doesn't really matter. I just have to come in and work hard and hopefully good things will happen. The past is the past and the future is the future."