In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:53 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Trade up? Trade down? Stay put? Depending on which media report you wanted to believe, the Patriots were prepared to do any of those things heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Ultimately, only one could happen, of course, and in the end, New England didn't have to do anything but stay right where they were to make an intriguing selection.

Early in the pre-draft process, numerous mock draft prognosticators had the Patriots choosing Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off a college football national championship with the Crimson Tide. Originally thought to be perhaps a second-round selection, Jones' pre-draft workouts saw him skyrocket up many observers lists.

Lately, the rumor mill had Jones going as high as the third overall pick, but when he was still available when New England went on the clock at 15, the Patriots couldn't pass on one of this year's premier passers.

"Staying at 15 seemed like the best thing for us to do," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters later, "and it worked out fine for us… Mac was available there. Felt like that was the best pick at that time for us. Look forward to working with him."

Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels attended one of Jones' workouts earlier this offseason and had a number of meetings with the prospect via video conference. Shortly after being chosen by New England, Jones remarked to reporters that those interactions with his new coaches made him want to be drafted by New England even before the Patriots eventually called his name.

"They did a great job, first of all, figuring out what type of person I am," he explained, "by just learning my background, which is what a lot of people do, but it felt more personable with the Patriots. It was a really great experience, going through the whole draft process. From this point forward, now that I'm on the team, I'm looking forward to learning, coming in and doing what I did at Alabama – just work hard and go from there."

