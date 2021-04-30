Mac to the future

The wait for the quarterback of the future has come to an end. Now we'll have to wait to see if the new guy is worthy of such a label.

The Patriots sat tight at 15 and were able to select Alabama's Mac Jones, and without having to sacrifice any additional picks were able to finally begin the arduous process of replacing Tom Brady with a guy they hope will be The Guy going forward.

The pick came as a mild surprise, mostly because a lot of pre-draft hype had Jones going to San Francisco with the third overall pick. When the Niners chose North Dakota State's Trey Lance at 3, it set the stage for the Patriots to be in position to select a quarterback.

The two candidates were Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields, and Bill Belichick had a decision to make. The first set of minefields were at picks 7-9 where Detroit, Carolina and Denver stood, respectively. All three were possibilities in the quarterback market, but all three also already acquired veterans so they decided to pass. That left another group that included Dallas, the Giants, Philadelphia, the Chargers and Minnesota at spots 10-15. No one in that group figured to take a passer either, but all represented prime trading partners for those behind New England.

That turned out to be the case as Chicago moved to 11 and grabbed Fields. The Bears coughed up a fifth-round pick plus a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022 to slide up from No. 20. Presumably it would have cost the Patriots less than that to move just four spots from 15 to 11, but we'll never know if that was in the cards.

Instead, Belichick opted for one of his close friend Nick Saban's proteges in Jones.

'I talked to Coach Saban and every year they always have a lot of players in the draft," Belichick "Coach Saban is always very helpful in his evaluations. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him professionally but also personally. He does a good job of projecting what they'll be like on this level because he's been on this level and he knows the demands. Whether it's evaluating players, scheming or anything related to football there's no one I'd rather talk to then Nick."