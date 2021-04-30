Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

The Patriots took quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night at 15th overall in the first round, filling their biggest long-term need on their roster, and can now turn their sites toward improving other parts of their roster as the draft continues into the weekend.
With two picks on the draft's second day, 46th overall in the second round and 96th overall in the third round, the team doesn't have a ton of capital to work with but should have a chance at plenty of intriguing players who could continue to improve the roster.
Here's a list of players that could fit in well, including cornerback, tackle and wide receiver, which is a rich position to target on Friday.
Elijah Moore – WR – Ole Miss: A fast and tough slot receiver, Moore shouldn't last long on day two but would be an excellent fit for the Patriots offense.
Rondale Moore – WR – Purdue: Undersized but super dynamic, Moore is elusive and checks all the intangible boxes. He'd provide an instant jolt of electricity to the offense and special teams.
Amari Rodgers – WR – Clemson: Another fast slot target, Rodgers also has impressive strength and acceleration.
Kenneth Gainwell – RB – Memphis: Gainwell can stop on a dime and understands how to set up his blockers.
Michael Carter – RB – North Carolina: A tough, balanced back, Carter is one of our favorite fits in the draft and would be an impactful addition in the backfield as a potential Rex Burkhead replacement.
Stone Forsythe – OT – Florida: With ideal size and length, Forsythe checks all the physical boxes and could provide developmental depth on the edges of the offense.
Spencer Brown – OT – Northern Iowa: A huge tackle, Brown has surprising athleticism which makes him an immediate potential swing backup option.
Alim McNeil – DT- NC State: McNeil has good strength to fit into the Patriots defensive scheme, lining up all over the defensive front in college, showing good versatility.
Baron Browning – LB – Ohio St.: A versatile linebacker, Browning shares a lot of traits with past Patriots linebackers, playing both inside and outside.
Jamin Davis – LB – Kentucky: Athletic with good length, Davis is an ascending prospect who could bring some speed and playmaking ability to the second level of the Patriots defense.
Elijah Molden – CB – Washington: A scrappy slot corner who is extra competitive, Molden looks a lot like the versatile defensive backs that populate the Patriots defensive backfield.
Tyson Campbell – CB – Georgia: A long, man-coverage corner, Campbell checks all the boxes that the Patriots like for their outside players and could develop into a starter.
Jevon Holland – S – Oregon: Versatile safety prospect who can play both close the line, on the back end and in the slot.
Jamar Johnson – S – Indiana: An athletic back-end safety, Johnson also played cornerback in college, showing good range. He could be a long-term Devin McCourty replacement.