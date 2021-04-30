Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

The Patriots took quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night at 15th overall in the first round, filling their biggest long-term need on their roster, and can now turn their sites toward improving other parts of their roster as the draft continues into the weekend.

With two picks on the draft's second day, 46th overall in the second round and 96th overall in the third round, the team doesn't have a ton of capital to work with but should have a chance at plenty of intriguing players who could continue to improve the roster.