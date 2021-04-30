Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 30 | 12:00 AM - 06:55 PM

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:57 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

potentiial-pats-day-2-pdc-ap

The Patriots took quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night at 15th overall in the first round, filling their biggest long-term need on their roster, and can now turn their sites toward improving other parts of their roster as the draft continues into the weekend.

With two picks on the draft's second day, 46th overall in the second round and 96th overall in the third round, the team doesn't have a ton of capital to work with but should have a chance at plenty of intriguing players who could continue to improve the roster.

Here's a list of players that could fit in well, including cornerback, tackle and wide receiver, which is a rich position to target on Friday.

Elijah Moore – WR – Ole Miss: A fast and tough slot receiver, Moore shouldn't last long on day two but would be an excellent fit for the Patriots offense.

Rondale Moore – WR – Purdue: Undersized but super dynamic, Moore is elusive and checks all the intangible boxes. He'd provide an instant jolt of electricity to the offense and special teams.

Amari Rodgers – WR – Clemson: Another fast slot target, Rodgers also has impressive strength and acceleration.

Kenneth Gainwell – RB – Memphis: Gainwell can stop on a dime and understands how to set up his blockers.

Related Links

Michael Carter – RB – North Carolina: A tough, balanced back, Carter is one of our favorite fits in the draft and would be an impactful addition in the backfield as a potential Rex Burkhead replacement.

Stone Forsythe – OT – Florida: With ideal size and length, Forsythe checks all the physical boxes and could provide developmental depth on the edges of the offense.

Spencer Brown – OT – Northern Iowa: A huge tackle, Brown has surprising athleticism which makes him an immediate potential swing backup option.

Alim McNeil – DT- NC State: McNeil has good strength to fit into the Patriots defensive scheme, lining up all over the defensive front in college, showing good versatility.

Baron Browning – LB – Ohio St.: A versatile linebacker, Browning shares a lot of traits with past Patriots linebackers, playing both inside and outside.

Jamin Davis – LB – Kentucky: Athletic with good length, Davis is an ascending prospect who could bring some speed and playmaking ability to the second level of the Patriots defense.

Elijah Molden – CB – Washington: A scrappy slot corner who is extra competitive, Molden looks a lot like the versatile defensive backs that populate the Patriots defensive backfield.

Tyson Campbell – CB – Georgia: A long, man-coverage corner, Campbell checks all the boxes that the Patriots like for their outside players and could develop into a starter.

Jevon Holland – S – Oregon: Versatile safety prospect who can play both close the line, on the back end and in the slot.

Jamar Johnson – S – Indiana: An athletic back-end safety, Johnson also played cornerback in college, showing good range. He could be a long-term Devin McCourty replacement.

Related Content

news

Mac to the future

The Patriots selected their quarterback of the future in Alabama's Mac Jones.
news

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Recapping what the Patriots did during Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and his newest player.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots Unfiltered offers some quick-hitters on the 2021 draft with picks, predictions and more.
news

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold 10 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Breaking down this year's 50 best player fits for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL entry draft.
news

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 mock draft is unveiled in this week's notebook.
news

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Tallying up all the mock drafts to figure out who the favorite is for the Patriots at 15 overall.
news

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

The Patriots once again sent a group to take in one of the top quarterback's second pre-draft throwing sessions.

Latest News

Mac to the future

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/29

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 4/29

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/29: 'The process is a lot more about looking forward'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down Mac Jones' college highlights

Watch a break down of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones' college highlights.

Recap of the first round for New England

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots first round draft pick Mac Jones.

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

Patriots first round draft pick (15th overall) quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

New England Patriots select Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 15 overall pick.

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Quarterback Mac Jones on joining the New England Patriots: 'This is what I wanted all along'.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising