21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

17. Will the coaching staff and front office be pillaged?

With Nick Caserio already reportedly heading to Houston to be their next GM, the changes to the front office and coaching staff have already begun. No other departure outside of Belichick himself or Josh McDaniels could have as much of an impact as Caserio's departure. Dave Ziegler could be a candidate to replace Caserio, but the Broncos are seeking permission to interview him for their GM spot as well. Either could also poach some of the coaches from the staff as well. What's clear is that Bill Belichick not only has to re-build much of his roster, but significant parts of his staff as well.

18. Build to beat the AFC East?

The Bills are coming off one of the best seasons in the NFL and don't appear to be headed anywhere when it comes to AFC East dominance. The Dolphins also surpassed the Patriots in the standings and have a young quarterback they believe in, while the Jets are poised to perhaps get their quarterback of the future with the second-overall pick. Dealing with these AFC East teams must be a part of the team-building approach, just as those teams did for almost two decades trying to stop Tom Brady. But they can't lose sight of the direction teams like the Chiefs, Ravens and Titans are taking the conference. Dealing with those diverse attacks must be a consideration as well.

19. What will this offseason look like?

After making it through a COVID year and vaccines on the horizon, 2021 doesn't look quite as daunting as 2020 was, but the challenges of playing sports in a pandemic will carry over into the offseason. Will it hamper draft scouting? Free agency? The start of offseason training activities? Will minicamps happen? It's a long list of questions that have yet to be answered, leaving much of the league in suspended animation until the NFL prescribes a plan going forward.

20. Will there be a preseason?

That uncertainty of the offseason will feed into training camp and the preseason. While zero preseason games seems unlikely, a reduction to two or three seems inevitable. But that's assuming the NFL is even at a point by August where they're ready to pull off those preseason games. A reduced preseason slate will still be better than not playing any preseason games at all.

21. Will there be a 17th game?

Directly tied to the preseason games will be the addition of a 17th game, which seems extremely likely at this point. Based on the projected schedule rotation, the Patriots would face the Dallas Cowboys, by virtue of both team's third-place divisional finish. A 17th game would impact the season schedule in multiple ways and will be a central piece to this offseason and the negotiations that take place over how everything comes together.