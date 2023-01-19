2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

PICK: Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU

Iyer's Analysis:

"The Patriots need to try again to get a bona fide No. 1 wideout for the sake of Mac Jones with Jakobi Meyers and others heading into free agency and DeVante Parker not being reliable with his health ahead of his Age-30 season. Johnston is ideal size-speed prospect for the outside in the vein of Mike Evans and Mike Williams and also offers route-running savvy and good hands."