Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 19 - 03:35 PM | Tue Jan 24 - 11:55 AM

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jan 19, 2023 at 03:51 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
Pictured is Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3). AP Photo.
Pictured is Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3). AP Photo.

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59).
AP Photo by Michael Clubb
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59).

EXPERT: Luke Easterling, DraftWire.com

PICK: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

LAST UPDATED: January 19, 2023

Easterling's Analysis:
"Offensive tackle is easily just as high on the needs list as wide receiver for the Pats. Jones is the last tackle on the board who should be a first-round lock."

Click here for Luke Easterling's full mock draft.

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3).
AP Photo by Rick Bowmer
Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3).

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer

PICK: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023

Trapasso's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick's track record with first-round receivers isn't great but with Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers set to hit free agency, he may need to pick the sudden Addison here."

Click here for Chris Trapasso's full mock draft.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91).
AP Photo by Charlie Neibergall
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91).

EXPERT: Rob Rang, Fox Sports NFL Draft Analyst

PICK: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

LAST UPDATED: December 8, 2022

Rang's Analysis:
"Given the Patriots' season-long struggles on offense, it seems a near-certainty that the club will focus on that side of the ball in the draft. Given how often Bill Belichick has stuck to predictable options, however, adding a physical tone-setter on defense like the ascending Van Ness is probably the more likely outcome."

Click here for Rob Rang's full mock draft.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1).
AP Photo by Tony Gutierrez
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1).

EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

PICK: Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU

LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023

Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots need to try again to get a bona fide No. 1 wideout for the sake of Mac Jones with Jakobi Meyers and others heading into free agency and DeVante Parker not being reliable with his health ahead of his Age-30 season. Johnston is ideal size-speed prospect for the outside in the vein of Mike Evans and Mike Williams and also offers route-running savvy and good hands."

Click here for Vinnie Iyer's full mock draft.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11).
AP Photo by Jay LaPrete
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11).

EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com

PICK: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023

Cherepinsky's Analysis:
"The Patriots need offensive line help, but they also could stand to address their pedestrian receiving corps. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has incredible speed and athleticism. He had a huge 2021 campaign, which included a terrific Rose Bowl performance."

Click here for Walter Cherepinsky's full mock draft.

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59).
AP Photo by Brett Davis
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59).

EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer

PICK: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

LAST UPDATED: January 16, 2023

Wilson's Analysis:
"Jones has had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years."

Click here for Ryan Wilson's full mock draft.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22).
AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22).

EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer

PICK: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

LAST UPDATED: January 12, 2023

Edward's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick adds a linebacker capable of playing sideline to sideline, in addition to clouding pass lanes."

Click here for Josh Edwards full mock draft.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

According a report from Adam Schefter, the Patriots coaching staff will head to Las Vegas in February to coach in the Shrine Bowl

news

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

The giant seventh-round pick out of Michigan is the latest Day Three selection who could seize an unexpectedly significant role on the offensive line.

news

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

news

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

South Carolina's Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.

news

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Despite the presence of Mac Jones, the Patriots still took quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft.

news

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Patriots sixth-round pick Sam Roberts looks to make a big jump from Division 2 to his favorite professional team.

news

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Running back Pierre Strong may be the next in line to fill the passing back role in New England.

news

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Cole Strange of Chattanooga.

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots started the day with seven selections and ended it with seven new draft picks from the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

2022 Breakout Patriots to build around

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising