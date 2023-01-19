2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
EXPERT: Luke Easterling, DraftWire.com
PICK: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
LAST UPDATED: January 19, 2023
Easterling's Analysis:
"Offensive tackle is easily just as high on the needs list as wide receiver for the Pats. Jones is the last tackle on the board who should be a first-round lock."
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports NFL Writer
PICK: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023
Trapasso's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick's track record with first-round receivers isn't great but with Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers set to hit free agency, he may need to pick the sudden Addison here."
EXPERT: Rob Rang, Fox Sports NFL Draft Analyst
PICK: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa
LAST UPDATED: December 8, 2022
Rang's Analysis:
"Given the Patriots' season-long struggles on offense, it seems a near-certainty that the club will focus on that side of the ball in the draft. Given how often Bill Belichick has stuck to predictable options, however, adding a physical tone-setter on defense like the ascending Van Ness is probably the more likely outcome."
EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
PICK: Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU
LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023
Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots need to try again to get a bona fide No. 1 wideout for the sake of Mac Jones with Jakobi Meyers and others heading into free agency and DeVante Parker not being reliable with his health ahead of his Age-30 season. Johnston is ideal size-speed prospect for the outside in the vein of Mike Evans and Mike Williams and also offers route-running savvy and good hands."
EXPERT: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
PICK: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
LAST UPDATED: January 18, 2023
Cherepinsky's Analysis:
"The Patriots need offensive line help, but they also could stand to address their pedestrian receiving corps. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has incredible speed and athleticism. He had a huge 2021 campaign, which included a terrific Rose Bowl performance."
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports Writer
PICK: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
LAST UPDATED: January 16, 2023
Wilson's Analysis:
"Jones has had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years."
EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer
PICK: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
LAST UPDATED: January 12, 2023
Edward's Analysis:
"Bill Belichick adds a linebacker capable of playing sideline to sideline, in addition to clouding pass lanes."
