Dussault's Mock 3.0: Pats get offensive early

After focusing on the needs at cornerback and wide receiver in my first two mock drafts I'm landing on the one that feels the most realistic with my favorite tackle in this class, Broderick Jones. Jones is raw with less than two starting seasons, but he's played on the best team in the best league and has all the other traits with his mean streak, athleticism and youth. Taking a tackle isn't the sexiest pick but with as much promise as Jones has, it's a long-term slam dunk even if there might be some growing pains. With the added free agency depth at the position the team could still afford to ease him in if he needs it, he'll be worth any potential wait. Outside of extensive experience, Jones checks every box necessary for the Patriots and would bring the kind of attitude that would mesh well up front next to Cole Strange, who plays with a similar combination of feistiness and athleticism. The only real question in my mind is if Jones does in fact fall to 14.