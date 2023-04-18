Dussault's Big Board 2023: Top 50 Patriots Fits

3. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College - Okay, now we're talking. Flowers is an explosive receiver who can do it up and down the field and would provide an element of excitement sure to ignite a renewed buzz for the offense's potential in 2023. The Patriots have spent plenty of time with the receiver who played his college ball right in their backyard, then got an up-close look at the Shrine Bowl, as well as his Pro Day and finally with an official visit. Flowers should be there at 14, or the team might even be able to drop a few spots and still get him depending on how things unfold. He edges out JSN by a hair because there feels like a groundswell around him.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State - There really isn't much drop-off from Flowers to JSN, mostly in the long speed category, but he'd still give a jolt of life to the Patriots passing offense in the middle of the field. There also might be a bit of a jump from JSN that we're discounting because he only played three games last year. Again, like Flowers, Smith-Njigba figures to go somewhere in the 20s. If the Pats could drop down a few spots and still get a top receiver they should have plenty of ammo for Day Two to get their guys.

5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State - I know, I was scared of the name at first too but after getting a full dose of Joey Porter Jr. on the field and at the Combine, there's so much to like about his potential in the Patriots defense. His length and smarts would make him an easy fit where he'd make life tough on the bigger outside receivers that litter the competition. He should be in the conversation at 14.

6. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia - Washington is one of this year's absolute freaks and while he's far from the most naturally athletic pass-catching tight end in this class, his combination of size, length and immediate blocking ability is an easy fit for the Patriots' needs. By the end of Day Two I expect the Patriots will draft a tight end, but the need isn't that immediate and some of the best might be the raw ones with better passing game ceilings than Washington that you'll meet a little further down the Big Board. Still, he's a freak who has to be highlighted.

7. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee - A nasty, ready-made right tackle, Wright was All-SEC in his final season and has the kind of demeanor and brute strength that seems to consistently intrigue the Patriots when they're selecting their offensive lineman. Wright does have some versatility to his game, perhaps he'll move inside to guard or be able to fill in at left tackle if not make an eventual move to the blindside. There's a lot to like about his game and what he would bring to the Patriots but with some veteran right tackles to consider on the roster, the biggest question might be if the value lines up with their need, especially on the right side.