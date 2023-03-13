Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

Going with the assumption that top tackles Paris Johnson and Broderick Jone are gone along with the cornerback Christian Gonzalez, the 2.0 pick at 14th overall is one of the players I was most impressed by in Indy, Joey Porter Jr. Yes, this is a deep corner group with quite a few intriguing Patriots fits, but I'm not wasting any time in picking up a potential shutdown option in Porter who checked all the boxes as far as measurements and dealing with the Combine media. Porter is long and physical and has the kind of size that the Patriots could desperately use an injection of in their secondary. The biggest questions surrounding Porter have to do with change of direction skills, as is the case with many in this year's class, like my selection in mock draft 1.0 Kelee Ringo. But with plenty of small, agile corners already in the mix the Patriots can afford to take this small risk with Porter because he has everything else they need.